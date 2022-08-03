Log in
SMCP S A : 2022 Interim financial report
PU
SMCP - Notification of availability of SMCP 2022 Interim financial report
GL
SMCP - H1 2022 Results
GL
SMCP - Notification of availability of SMCP 2022 Interim financial report

08/03/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Paris, August 3rd, 2022

Notification of availability of SMCP 2022 interim financial report

SMCP announces that its interim financial report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers today.

The interim financial report is available on SMCP’s website:
www.smcp.com
(Part: Finance / Section: Publications & events / Financial reports)

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS/PRESS                                   
   
SMCP                                  BRUNSWICK
Mathilde Magnan                 Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15
+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00                         Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57
mathilde.magnan@smcp.com         smcp@brunswickgroup.com

 

