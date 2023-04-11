Advanced search
    SMCP   FR0013214145

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-04-11 am EDT
7.850 EUR   +0.13%
SMCP - 2022 Universal registration document available
12:38pSmcp S A : 2022 Universal registration document available
Global markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
SMCP S A : 2022 Universal registration document available

04/11/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
Press release - Paris, April 11 t h , 2023

SMCP SA: Public ation of the 2022 Uni versal registr ation do cument

SMCP SA announces the publication of its 2022 Universal registration document (Document d'enregistrement universel 2022) including the annual financial report for the 2022 fiscal year, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on April 11, 2023.

The 2022 Universal registration document includes notably:

  • the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance
  • the 2022 statement of non-financial performance (Déclaration de performance extra- financière - DPEF), as well as the Independent Supervisory Body's Report thereon
  • the description of the share buyback program

The French version of the 2022 Universal registration document is available on the SMCP's website (www.smcp.com), section "Regulated information" and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

A translation into English of the 2022 Universal registration document will be available soon.

Disclaimer

SMCP SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 16:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 191 M 1 292 M 1 292 M
Net income 2022 47,5 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2022 697 M 755 M 755 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 593 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 379
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
Isabelle Guichot Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Huyghues Despointes Group Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman
Orla Noonan Independent Director
Da Jun Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMCP S.A20.80%643
INDITEX22.54%102 791
KERING16.80%73 624
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.03%67 704
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.12%36 476
HENNES & MAURITZ AB34.53%23 321
