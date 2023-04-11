SMCP S A : 2022 Universal registration document available

Press release - Paris, April 11 t h , 2023

SMCP SA: Public ation of the 2022 Uni versal registr ation do cument

SMCP SA announces the publication of its 2022 Universal registration document (Document d'enregistrement universel 2022) including the annual financial report for the 2022 fiscal year, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on April 11, 2023.

The 2022 Universal registration document includes notably:

the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance

the 2022 statement of non-financial performance ( Déclaration de performance extra- financière - DPEF), as well as the Independent Supervisory Body's Report thereon

non-financial performance ( - DPEF), as well as the Independent Supervisory Body's Report thereon the description of the share buyback program

The French version of the 2022 Universal registration document is available on the SMCP's website (www.smcp.com), section "Regulated information" and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

A translation into English of the 2022 Universal registration document will be available soon.

1