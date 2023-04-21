Advanced search
    SMCP   FR0013214145

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:03:17 2023-04-21 am EDT
8.140 EUR   -1.45%
10:50aSmcp S A : 2022 Universal registration document (translation into english)
PU
04/11SMCP - 2022 Universal registration document available
GL
04/11Smcp S A : 2022 Universal registration document available
PU
SMCP S A : 2022 Universal registration document (translation into english)

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Universal registration document

Annual financial report

Table of contents

  • Presentation of the issuer
    and information on the universal

registration document

5

1.1

Presentation of the issuer

6

1.2

Information about the Statutory Auditors

7

1.3 Information on the universal registration

document

8

1.4

Person responsible for the universal

registration document

AFR

10

1.5

Documents available to the public

10

2

The Group and its activities

13

2.1

History

14

2.2

Activities

15

2.3

The market of ready-to-wear

29

and accessories

2.4

Group strengths and competitive

31

advantages

2.5

Strategic focus

36

2.6

Organisational structure

38

2.7

Legislative and regulatory environment

41

3

Risk factors and internal control

47

AFR

3.1

Risk factors

48

3.2

Insurance

66

3.3

Internal control and risk management

67

3.4

Supervisory bodies

68

3.5

The risk management system

69

4 SMCP activity in 2022

and outlook for 2023

71

AFR

4.1 Significant events

72

4.2 Analysis of activity and consolidated

results

73

4.3

Cash flow

81

4.4

Financial structure

85

4.5

Outlook

89

5

Financial statements

91

AFR

5.1

Consolidated financial statements

92

5.2

Financial statements of the parent

143

company

6

Non-financial performance

159

AFR

6.1

SMCP's CSR approach

160

6.2

Business model

164

6.3

SMCProduct: producing ever more

165

desirable and responsible collections

6.4

SMCPlanet: reduce our environmental

170

impact

6.5

SMCPeople: Unveiling the potential

175

of our passionate entrepreneurs

6.6

European taxonomy

183

6.7

Our methodology

186

6.8

Summary table of indicators

189

6.9

Cross-reference table UN Sustainable

197

Development Goals

6.10

Independent third-party report

198

7

Corporate governance

203

AFR

7.1

Organisation of governance

205

7.2

Compensation and benefits

230

7.3 Commitments with related parties

and Agreements

257

  • Share capital and shareholding

structure261

8.1

Shareholding structure

262

AFR

8.2

Dividends

269

AFR

8.3

General Meeting and voting rights

269

8.4 Elements likely to have an impact

in the event of a public offering

270

AFR

8.5

Change of control

273

AFR

8.6

Information on share capital

273

AFR

Cross reference tables

280

The elements of the annual ﬁnancial report are identiﬁed in the summary using the pictogram AFR

The universal registration document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority, the AMF, on April 11, 2023, in its capacity as the competent authority according to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval as allowed by Article 9 of the said regulation.

This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of SMCP issued in French and it is available on the website of the issuer.

The universal registration document may be used for an offering of securities to the public or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if supplemented by a prospectus and where appropriate, a summary and all the amendments made to the universal registration document. The resulting document package is then approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Copies of this universal registration document are available at no cost from the SMCP, 49, rue Étienne Marcel, 75001 Paris, France. It can also be downloaded from the SMCP website (www.smcp.com) or from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

ISABELLE GUICHOT

Chief Executive Officer SMCP SA

Dear Shareholders,

In a climate of high geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the SMCP teams have once again shown their commitment, their resilience and their adaptability to make our collections inspiring and our Brands ever more desirable.

SMCP thus posted very good performance over the year, with sales growth of 13% on an organic basis, driven by Europe and North America. Despite the external events, in particular the war in Ukraine, the complexity of the health situation in China and persistent inflationary pressures, the Group managed to maintain a solid level

of operating profitability as announced at the beginning of the year, even doubling its net income compared to 2021. The year was also marked by the opening of emblematic stores such as Sandro on the Champs Elysées, and continued remarkable digital and marketing initiatives, to serve the desirability and uniqueness of each of our four brands, Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.

The past financial year also enabled us to make

major progress in our ESG strategy, via the acceleration of our eco-design, product traceability and circular economy initiatives (with the deployment of second-hand and rental services), and the announcement of the launch of our sales training school the "SMCP Retail Lab" to name

the most significant. The significant improvement in our CDP rating (with an 8% reduction in our CO2 emissions since 2018) is also a source of pride for all SMCP teams, all highly committed to these subjects.

Finally, we continued our investment roadmap in our infrastructures and systems to develop our operational excellence and the interaction with our customers for an ever more qualitative and emotional physical and digital experience.

With a clear and ambitious strategy, agile and motivated teams, and the support and vision

of our founders, together we face 2023

with confidence, perfectly positioned to seize future growth opportunities.

Universal registration document 2022 SMCP 1

CHRISTOPHE CUVILLIER

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholders,

2022 was a year once again marked by numerous events, starting with the war in Ukraine, which, beyond its dramatic human and political consequences, caused an unprecedented energy crisis, the acceleration of inflation and economic impacts worldwide. The Group was also hit hard by the complexity of the health situation in China.

In this unprecedented context, SMCP achieved historic results thanks to the flawless execution of its sustainable and responsible growth strategy, under the leadership of Isabelle Guichot

and the inspiration of its founders.

I would like to thank all the SMCP teams

for their engagement, the quality of their work and their resilience throughout 2022.

I would also like to thank all the members

of the Board of Directors for their commitment to serving the Group and all its stakeholders.

Finally, in a context in which our shareholder base may evolve, I would like to reaffirm my engagement and that of the entire Board of Directors to preserve your interests and those of the Group.

We are approaching 2023 with passion, confidence and determination to continue along our path

of growth and improvement of the Group's profitability.

2 Universal registration document 2022 SMCP

www.smcp.com

Universal registration document 2022 SMCP 3

Disclaimer

SMCP SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer