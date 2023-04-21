SMCP S A : 2022 Universal registration document (translation into english)
04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Universal registration document
Annual financial report
Table of contents
Presentation of the issuer
and information on the universal
registration document
5
1.1
Presentation of the issuer
6
1.2
Information about the Statutory Auditors
7
1.3 Information on the universal registration
document
8
1.4
Person responsible for the universal
registration document
AFR
10
1.5
Documents available to the public
10
2
The Group and its activities
13
2.1
History
14
2.2
Activities
15
2.3
The market of ready-to-wear
29
and accessories
2.4
Group strengths and competitive
31
advantages
2.5
Strategic focus
36
2.6
Organisational structure
38
2.7
Legislative and regulatory environment
41
3
Risk factors and internal control
47
AFR
3.1
Risk factors
48
3.2
Insurance
66
3.3
Internal control and risk management
67
3.4
Supervisory bodies
68
3.5
The risk management system
69
4 SMCP activity in 2022
and outlook for 2023
71
AFR
4.1 Significant events
72
4.2 Analysis of activity and consolidated
results
73
4.3
Cash flow
81
4.4
Financial structure
85
4.5
Outlook
89
5
Financial statements
91
AFR
5.1
Consolidated financial statements
92
5.2
Financial statements of the parent
143
company
6
Non-financial performance
159
AFR
6.1
SMCP's CSR approach
160
6.2
Business model
164
6.3
SMCProduct: producing ever more
165
desirable and responsible collections
6.4
SMCPlanet: reduce our environmental
170
impact
6.5
SMCPeople: Unveiling the potential
175
of our passionate entrepreneurs
6.6
European taxonomy
183
6.7
Our methodology
186
6.8
Summary table of indicators
189
6.9
Cross-reference table UN Sustainable
197
Development Goals
6.10
Independent third-party report
198
7
Corporate governance
203
AFR
7.1
Organisation of governance
205
7.2
Compensation and benefits
230
7.3 Commitments with related parties
and Agreements
257
Share capital and shareholding
structure261
8.1
Shareholding structure
262
AFR
8.2
Dividends
269
AFR
8.3
General Meeting and voting rights
269
8.4 Elements likely to have an impact
in the event of a public offering
270
AFR
8.5
Change of control
273
AFR
8.6
Information on share capital
273
AFR
Cross reference tables
280
The elements of the annual ﬁnancial report are identiﬁed in the summary using the pictogram AFR
The universal registration document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority, the AMF, on April 11, 2023, in its capacity as the competent authority according to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval as allowed by Article 9 of the said regulation.
This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of SMCP issued in French and it is available on the website of the issuer.
The universal registration document may be used for an offering of securities to the public or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if supplemented by a prospectus and where appropriate, a summary and all the amendments made to the universal registration document. The resulting document package is then approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Copies of this universal registration document are available at no cost from the SMCP, 49, rue Étienne Marcel, 75001 Paris, France. It can also be downloaded from the SMCP website (www.smcp.com) or from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
ISABELLE GUICHOT
Chief Executive Officer SMCP SA
Dear Shareholders,
In a climate of high geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the SMCP teams have once again shown their commitment, their resilience and their adaptability to make our collections inspiring and our Brands ever more desirable.
SMCP thus posted very good performance over the year, with sales growth of 13% on an organic basis, driven by Europe and North America. Despite the external events, in particular the war in Ukraine, the complexity of the health situation in China and persistent inflationary pressures, the Group managed to maintain a solid level
of operating profitability as announced at the beginning of the year, even doubling its net income compared to 2021. The year was also marked by the opening of emblematic stores such as Sandro on the Champs Elysées, and continued remarkable digital and marketing initiatives, to serve the desirability and uniqueness of each of our four brands, Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.
The past financial year also enabled us to make
major progress in our ESG strategy, via the acceleration of our eco-design, product traceability and circular economy initiatives (with the deployment of second-hand and rental services), and the announcement of the launch of our sales training school the "SMCP Retail Lab" to name
the most significant. The significant improvement in our CDP rating (with an 8% reduction in our CO2 emissions since 2018) is also a source of pride for all SMCP teams, all highly committed to these subjects.
Finally, we continued our investment roadmap in our infrastructures and systems to develop our operational excellence and the interaction with our customers for an ever more qualitative and emotional physical and digital experience.
With a clear and ambitious strategy, agile and motivated teams, and the support and vision
of our founders, together we face 2023
with confidence, perfectly positioned to seize future growth opportunities.
Universal registration document 2022 SMCP1
CHRISTOPHE CUVILLIER
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dear Shareholders,
2022 was a year once again marked by numerous events, starting with the war in Ukraine, which, beyond its dramatic human and political consequences, caused an unprecedented energy crisis, the acceleration of inflation and economic impacts worldwide. The Group was also hit hard by the complexity of the health situation in China.
In this unprecedented context, SMCP achieved historic results thanks to the flawless execution of its sustainable and responsible growth strategy, under the leadership of Isabelle Guichot
and the inspiration of its founders.
I would like to thank all the SMCP teams
for their engagement, the quality of their work and their resilience throughout 2022.
I would also like to thank all the members
of the Board of Directors for their commitment to serving the Group and all its stakeholders.
Finally, in a context in which our shareholder base may evolve, I would like to reaffirm my engagement and that of the entire Board of Directors to preserve your interests and those of the Group.
We are approaching 2023 with passion, confidence and determination to continue along our path
of growth and improvement of the Group's profitability.