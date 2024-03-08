The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on February 28, 2024 and will be approved by the General Meeting of June 6, 2024.

1.1 PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP

SMCP SA was incorporated in France on April 19, 2016 as a joint stock company (Société Anonyme par Actions).

The consolidated Group (the "Group") includes the parent company, SMCP SA, and its subsidiaries. The Company's registered office is located at 49, rue Étienne Marcel, 75001 Paris, France. It has been listed on Euronext Paris since October 2017.

The Group's main business activities include the creation and sale of apparel and accessories on the accessible luxury segment under the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac brands mostly through stores, corners in department stores or its own websites, in France and internationally.

At December 31, 2023, the Group operated 1,730 stores (including 775 Sandro, 640 Maje, 233 Claudie Pierlot and 82 Fursac), of which 1,373 were directly operated (including 591 Sandro, 490 Maje, 210 Claudie Pierlot and 82 Fursac), and 357 were partnered. These brands are present internationally in 47 countries.

1.2 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

1.2.1 International, macro-economic and geopolitical context

Due to the deterioration of the macro economic context, impacting traffic and consumer purchasing power, SMCP revised its annual financial guidance in September 2023; In January 2024 the guidance was then slightly revised downwards following a deteriorated consumer environement in December.

1.2.2 Shareholding structure

On March 1, 2023, a press release was issued on behalf of bondholders and GLAS (London Branch), announcing the launch of a process to sell the pledged stake of approximately 37% of the share capital held by European TopSoho S.à r.l and GLAS (London Branch). This press release indicated that at this initial stage of the sale process, the timetable for such a sale, its conclusion or not, the identity of any buyer(s) and whether all or part of the pledged shares could be sold to one or more buyers were uncertain and it was therefore not yet possible to assess whether or not the transaction would trigger a subsequent mandatory takeover bid.