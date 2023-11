SMCP S.A specializes in the design and marketing of men and women's luxury clothing and accessories. The products are sold under Sandro (48.3% of net sales), Maje (38.7%), Claudie Pierlot and Fursac (13%). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales in company-owned stores (30.8%); - sales in department store corners (29.8%); - online sales (16.6%); - sales in outlet stores (12.2%); - sales to local partners (8.3%); - sales to affiliated stores (2.3%). Products are fabricated by subcontractors. At the end of 2022, the products were marketed through a network of 1,683 stores worldwide (including 1,280 company-owned stores) and via the Internet. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (34.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), Asia/Pacific (19.2%) and Americas (15.2%).