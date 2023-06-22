Press release - Paris, June 22n d , 2023

SMCP Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 21 s t , 2023

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of SMCP was held in Paris on June 21st, 2023, chaired by Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

64.83% of SMCP's share capital participated in this General Meeting.

SMCP's Shareholders' Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to a vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the renewal of the mandate of Mrs. Orla Noonan as independent director and the appointment of Mr. Atalay Atasu as independent director.

An overview of the voting results per resolution will be available today on www.smcp.com at in the "Annual General meeting" section.

The presentation and the Webcast will also be available on SMCP's website.

Biographies of Mrs. Orla Noonan and Mr. Atalay Atasu

Mrs. Orla Noonan is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds a BA (Economics) from Trinity College Dublin. Since 2018, she has been Chairman of the Board of Advinta, the world's leading online classifieds company. After starting her career in investment banking in London at Salomon Brothers, she joined the AB Group in 1996, where she held various positions before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2012, a post she held until 2018. She is also an independent director of Believe, AFP and TF1.

Dr. Atalay Atasu is a graduate of Istanbul Technical University, Bogazici University and INSEAD. He is professor of technology and operations management at INSEAD. His research focuses on the management of socially and environmentally responsible operations, with topics of interest such as the circular economy, extended producer responsibility and environmental regulation. They have been published in numerous leading magazines and he has received several awards (including the Wickham Skinner Best Paper Award and the Paul Kleindorfer Award in Sustainability). He is co-director and