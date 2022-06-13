Log in
    SMCP   FR0013214145

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-06-13 am EDT
5.405 EUR   -7.21%
11:23aSMCP S A : Replay – Shareholders Meeting June 9th, 2022
PU
06/10Press release - Shareholders meeting June 2022
GL
06/10Press release - Shareholders meeting June 2022
GL
SMCP S A : Replay – Shareholders Meeting June 9th, 2022

06/13/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Replay

Shareholders Meeting

June 9th 2022

Disclaimer

SMCP SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SMCP S.A
Financials
Sales 2022 1 159 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net income 2022 45,6 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net Debt 2022 695 M 732 M 732 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 440 M 463 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 378
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart SMCP S.A
Technical analysis trends SMCP S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,83 €
Average target price 9,87 €
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isabelle Guichot Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Huyghues Despointes Group Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman
Orla Noonan Independent Director
Patrizio di Marco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMCP S.A-20.59%463
INDITEX-20.08%74 675
KERING-27.80%66 179
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.5.93%52 675
ROSS STORES, INC.-32.45%27 014
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-23.69%22 445