SMCP S A : Press Release – SMCP Annual General Meeting June 17th 2021

Press release - Paris, June 17t h , 2021

SMCP Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 17 t h , 2021

SMCP Shareholders' Meeting was held in Paris today, chaired by Mr. Daniel Lalonde, Chief Executive Officer.

81.15% of SMCP's total outstanding share capital participated in this Shareholders' Meeting.

SMCP's Shareholders Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to a vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, ratified the appointment of Mr. Xiao Wang and approved the appointment of Mr. Christophe Cuvillier as independent directors.

An overview of the voting results per resolution will be available on www.smcp.com as of June 18, 2021 at in the "Annual General meeting" section.

The presentation and the Webcast are also available on SMCP's website.

***

Biographies of Mr. Xiao Wang and Mr. Christophe Cuvillier

Xiao Wang, 46, is a graduate of Fudan University and London Business School. He has more than 15 years of experience in the world of finance, particularly in banking, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Regulatory Commission. Mr. Wang served as Deputy General Manager of Lu.com and then as a member of the Executive Committee of Ping An Group. For more than four years, he co-led the Mergers

Acquisitions operations of the investment fund IDG Capital Partners as a partner. Since 2020, he has been a Business Partner at Hillhouse Capital Group. Xiao Wang is also a member of the Board of Directors of Hong Xing Mei Kai Long and Longyuan Jianshe.

1