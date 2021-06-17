Log in
SMCP S A : Press Release – SMCP Annual General Meeting June 17th 2021

06/17/2021
Press release - Paris, June 17t h , 2021

SMCP Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 17 t h , 2021

SMCP Shareholders' Meeting was held in Paris today, chaired by Mr. Daniel Lalonde, Chief Executive Officer.

81.15% of SMCP's total outstanding share capital participated in this Shareholders' Meeting.

SMCP's Shareholders Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to a vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, ratified the appointment of Mr. Xiao Wang and approved the appointment of Mr. Christophe Cuvillier as independent directors.

An overview of the voting results per resolution will be available on www.smcp.com as of June 18, 2021 at in the "Annual General meeting" section.

The presentation and the Webcast are also available on SMCP's website.

***

Biographies of Mr. Xiao Wang and Mr. Christophe Cuvillier

Xiao Wang, 46, is a graduate of Fudan University and London Business School. He has more than 15 years of experience in the world of finance, particularly in banking, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Regulatory Commission. Mr. Wang served as Deputy General Manager of Lu.com and then as a member of the Executive Committee of Ping An Group. For more than four years, he co-led the Mergers

  • Acquisitions operations of the investment fund IDG Capital Partners as a partner. Since 2020, he has been a Business Partner at Hillhouse Capital Group. Xiao Wang is also a member of the Board of Directors of Hong Xing Mei Kai Long and Longyuan Jianshe.

1

Christophe Cuvillier, 58, is a graduate of HEC. He has extensive experience at the head of several major French groups. In particular, he was for 8 years Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Unibail-Rodamco, which became Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in 2019. Prior to that, he held various senior positions within the PPR Group (now Kering), including Chief Operating Officer of FNAC from 2000 to 2005, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Conforama from 2005 to 2008 then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FNAC from 2008 to 2010. Prior to joining the PPR Group, he spent 14 years in the Luxury Products Division of the L'Oréal Group, in France and abroad, holding various top management positions.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 41 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

INVESTORS / PRESS CONTACTS

SMCP

Brunswick

Mathilde Magnan

Hugues Boëton, Tristan Roquet-Montegon

+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00

+33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

mathilde.magnan@smcp.com

smcp@brunswickgroup.com

2

Disclaimer

SMCP SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 018 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2021 819 M 978 M 978 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 535 M 648 M 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 190
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart SMCP S.A
Duration : Period :
SMCP S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMCP S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,38 €
Last Close Price 7,11 €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Lalonde Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Huyghues Despointes Group Chief Financial Officer
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Olivier Malvezin Chief Operating & Digital transformation Officer
Orla Noonan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMCP S.A42.94%648
INDITEX19.28%117 244
KERING26.14%113 323
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-11.57%75 962
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.12%42 490
HENNES & MAURITZ AB18.95%40 505