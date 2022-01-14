Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  SMCP S.A
  News
  Summary
    SMCP   FR0013214145

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
SMCP shareholders vote for board reshuffle following ownership change

01/14/2022 | 10:27am EST
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of fashion group SMCP on Friday voted to dismiss five board members associated with its former majority owner Shandong Ruyi, including board president Yafu Qiu and his daughter Chenran Qiu, and add three new independent members.

SMCP, the owner of contemporary French fashion labels Sandro and Maje, said in a statement on Friday that the board would meet in the coming days to appoint a new chairman.

The board reshuffle follows legal battles between shareholders of the French fashion group dating back to last autumn.

Tensions have been high between European TopSoho, a unit of the conglomerate Shandong Ruyi, and its former debtholders since it defaulted on 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares in October.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD. 0.77% 6.58 End-of-day quote.4.44%
SMCP S.A 4.52% 7.845 Real-time Quote.2.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 039 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net income 2021 20,4 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net Debt 2021 776 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 571 M 655 M 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 816
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart SMCP S.A
Duration : Period :
SMCP S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMCP S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,52 €
Average target price 9,24 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isabelle Guichot Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Huyghues Despointes Group Chief Financial Officer
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Orla Noonan Independent Director
Patrizio di Marco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMCP S.A2.52%655
INDITEX-2.28%99 592
KERING-2.97%97 335
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.45%52 950
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.36%37 004
HENNES & MAURITZ AB1.10%33 411