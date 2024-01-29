SMCP: targets lowered for 2023

SMCP (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot) says it now expects a slightly weaker annual performance than previously forecast, with fourth-quarter sales flat at constant exchange rates, in a macroeconomic context that has continued to deteriorate.



It now anticipates sales of around 1.23 billion euros for 2023, i.e. +3.8% growth at constant exchange rates (instead of 'mid-single-digit' growth), and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 6.4% and 6.6% of sales (instead of 7-9%).



At the same time, the group, which specializes in affordable luxury goods, accelerated its cost-cutting plan in the last quarter of 2023, and continued to make its financial strength a priority, notably by reducing its net debt at the end of December 2023.



