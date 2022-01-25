Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/25 11:35:26 am
7.045 EUR   +3.83%
02:53pSMCP to review recomposition of its capital
RE
02:07pSMCP - Board of Directors meeting of January 25, 2022
AQ
01/20SMCP S A : Replay – Shareholders Meeting January 14th, 2022
PU
SMCP to review recomposition of its capital

01/25/2022 | 02:53pm EST
PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French fashion group SMCP on Tuesday said it would put in place an ad hoc committee to review its capital structure.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has considered it necessary to initiate a review of the recomposition of its capital with a view to stabilizing and consolidating its shareholder base," SMCP, owner of contemporary French fashion labels Sandro and Maje, said in a statement.

SMCP shareholders are dominated by a group of former bondholders including Blackrock and Carlyle which acquired a 29% stake in the company when its former majority owner, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Shandong Ruyi, defaulted on debt worth 250 million euros.

When taking its equity stake last year, the bondholder group had said that it intended to sell its stake to a third party. Earlier this month, they voted to oust five board members associated with Shandong Ruyi, the latest development in a legal battle between former and current shareholders of the French fashion group. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.64% 800.46 Delayed Quote.-14.06%
SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD. -5.19% 5.66 End-of-day quote.-10.16%
SMCP S.A 3.83% 7.045 Real-time Quote.-7.50%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.27% 47.43 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 036 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
Net income 2021 20,4 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net Debt 2021 776 M 876 M 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 535 M 603 M 604 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 816
Free-Float -
Chart SMCP S.A
Duration : Period :
SMCP S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMCP S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,79 €
Average target price 9,34 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isabelle Guichot Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Huyghues Despointes Group Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman
Orla Noonan Independent Director
Patrizio di Marco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMCP S.A-7.50%583
INDITEX-4.84%95 679
KERING-8.20%90 844
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.39%61 159
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.49%34 715
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-5.71%29 875