Mission Statement
To be the leading financial institution in the country that provides lease finance facilities to the SME sector on a sustainable basis.
To have a client focused strategy and develop the approach and expertise in SME's that will set an example and lead the way for the financial industry to serve the SME's on a commercial basis.
Vision Statement
In partnership with the people, empowering small and medium enterprises, strengthening the economy, towards a prosperous Pakistan.
Contents
04
Corporate Information
06
Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting
08
Directors' Report
25
Chairman's Review Report
27
Financial Highlights and Charts
28
Code of Conduct
30
Statements of Compliance with the Listed Companies
(Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and
Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013
38
Review Report to the Members on the Statements of Compliance with the
Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and
Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013
40
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members
44
Statement of Financial Position
45
Statement of Profit or Loss
46
Statement of Comprehensive Income
47
Statement of Changes in Equity
48
Statement of Cash Flows
49
Notes to the Financial Statements
88
Pattern of Shareholding
Proxy Form
02
Annual Report 2023
Branch Network
KARACHI
Main Branch:
Office # 304, 3rd Floor, Business Arcade,
Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Phone No. 92-21-34322128-9 Fax: 92-21-34322082
HYDERABAD
M-06, Mezzanine Floor, Rabi Shopping Centre,
Cantonment Area, Saddar.
Phone: 022-9200747, Fax: 022-2782418
LAHORE
Office No. 04, Ground Floor, Fahad Arcade,
Regal Chowk, The Mall Road, Lahore.
Phone: 042-37235234
ISLAMABAD
SME Bank Limited, 1st Floor, 5-6/1,
Blue Area, Islamabad.
Phone: 051-9217000 Ext. 54
PESHAWAR
34, Ground Floor, State Life Building, The Mall, Peshawar Cantt.
Phone: 091-9211683,091-5254004, Fax: 091-9211683
03
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Javed Mehmood, Chairman
Mr. Tahir Saeed Effendi
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Mufti
Ms. Darakhshan S. Vohra
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Mr. Asghar Maqsood
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Tahir Saeed Effendi, Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Mufti
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Mr. Javed Mehmood, Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Mufti
Ms. Darakhshan S. Vohra
HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE
Mr. Tahir Saeed Effendi, Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Mufti
Mr. Asghar Maqsood
Ms. Darakhshan S. Vohra
PROCUREMENT COMMITTEE
Mr. Tahir Saeed Effendi, Chairman
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Tahir Saeed Effendi, Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Mubeen Mufti
04
Annual Report 2023
Corporate Information
COMPANY SECRETARY & CFO
Ms. Uzma Ehsan
EXTERNAL AUDITORS
BDO Ebrahim & Co,
Chartered Accountants
INTERNAL AUDITOR
Syed Khurram Ali
TAX CONSULTANTS
EY Ford Rhodes
Chartered Accountants
LEGAL ADVISOR
Mohsin Tayebaly & Company
Advocate & Legal Consultant
CREDIT RATING
Not rated in 2023
REGISTERED OFFICE
56-F,Nazim-ud-Din Road, F-5/1, Blue Area, Islamabad
MAIN OFFICE
Office No.304, 3rd Floor, Business Arcade, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi
Tel: (+92-21)34322128-129-137
Fax: (+92-21) 34322082
E-mail: info@smelease.com
REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER CERTIFICATE
Corptec Associates (Pvt.) Limited
503-E, Johar Town, Lahore
BANKS AND LENDING INSTITUTIONS
SME Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
05
Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Twenty Second Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of SME Leasing Limited (the Company) will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 09:30 am via online over Zoom, to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS.
- To confirm the minutes of the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on January 11, 2024.
- To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
- To appoint Auditors of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2024 and fix their remuneration. The Board of Directors has recommended appointment of M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company, for the year ending December 31, 2024.
- To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
By Order of the Board
Ehsan
Company Secretary
Karachi: July 2, 2024
Email: 22agm@smelease.com
Zoom ID: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72079400024?pwd=BLWRqsBYsi7bEPBKmGqTvesKG1DBLa.1
Meeting ID: 720 7940 0024
Passcode: 22Smel
Notes:
- The Register of the members of the Company will remain closed from July 16, 2024 to July 22, 2024 (both days inclusive).
-
In line with the directions issued to the listed companies by the SECP, vide circular No. 6 of 2021 dated March 03, 2021, the Company intends to convene the Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually via video link facility managed from the Registered Office of the Company, located at, SME Bank Limited. 56-F,Nazim-ud-din Road, F-6/1, Blue Area, P.O Box 1587, Islamabad for the facility of all its Shareholders. The virtual meeting is being held in line with Company's austerity measures in the wake of current macro-economic situation and in order to ensure maximum participation of Shareholders.
The entitled shareholders (whose name appeared in the Books of the Company by close of business on July 16, 2024 interested in attending the AGM through electronic means are requested to get themselves registered with the Company Secretary Office at least 48 hours before the holding of AGM at 22agm@smelease.com by providing the following:
06
Annual Report 2023
Name of
CNIC No.
Folio / CDS No.
Cell No.
Email address
shareholder
Login facility will be opened thirty minutes before the meeting time to enable the participants to join the meeting after identification process. Shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM proceedings through their devices after completing all the formalities required for identification and verification of the shareholders.
The entitled shareholders may send their comments and suggestions relating to the agenda items of the AGM to the Company Secretary office at least two working days before the AGM, at above mentioned email address. Shareholders are required to mention their full name, CNIC No. and Folio / CDS No. for this purpose.
- A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as his / her proxy to attend, speak and vote at the meeting on his / her behalf. The proxy form must be deposited at the Main office of the Company situated at 304, 3rd Floor, Business Arcade, Shahra-e-Faisal, and Karachi not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.
- For attending the meeting and appointing proxies, CDC account holders will further have to follow the guidelines as laid down in Circular No. 1 of 2000 dated January 26, 2000 issued by the SECP. The rights of members and their proxies exercisable during meetings and all other relevant information are listed in section 137 of the Companies Act, 2017.
- Shareholders are requested to notify the change of their address, if any, to the share Registrar of the Company.
- The annual report 2023 (CD) has been dispatched at the registered address of all the members. For future, as allowed under SECP Notification S.R.O.787(1)/2014, the annual report will be dispatched at the email address of those members who have provided their email address and consent to receive the annual report electronically. For this purpose, a standard request form is available at the company's web site www.smelease.com.
07
Directors' Report
The Board of Directors of SME Leasing Limited ("Company") is pleased to present this Annual Report together with the Audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The Company
The Company was incorporated in Pakistan in July 2002 and acquired the status of the listed Company in December 2006. It is a subsidiary of SME Bank Limited, which holds 73.14% of the Company's shares. The Company is licensed to carry out leasing business as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Non-Banking Finance Companies Rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP").
The Company's core objective is to extend the lease and working capital financing facilities to small and medium enterprises in the country.
Economic review
Pakistan faced unprecedented challenges during FY 23 due to political instability and financial crisis in the country..
Average inflation rate in Pakistan stood at approximately29.1% during FY 23 compared to 11.0% in the same period last year.
Due to persistent inflationary pressures and external sectors imbalances, SBP decided to raise the policy rate and combat inflationary pressures.
The performance of PSX declined during 9m FY 23. The top sectors, where market capitalization increased were technology and communication, sugar and allied industries, investment companies, REIT and transport.
The company faced challenges and obstacles due to the overall economic situation of the country.The Commission had put the license renewal on hold, adding to the difficulties already faced by the Company. Additionally, the SME Bank (the parent company) was in the process of winding down, further impacting the company's operations. As a result, the company's performance remained aggressively focus on recovery from problematic / NPL portfolios. However, the chronic non-performing portfolio and non-availability of funds would remain the leading cause of continuing losses.
Operational Review
Due to funding constraints, the Company remained focused on its aggressive strategy of recoveries from its portfolio. During the year, total recoveries amounted to Rs 45.615 million were made whereas fresh leases of Rs. 2.170 million (Gross) were written. Out of a total recovery, Rs16.618 million were from chronic NPLs. Over the last six years, the default rate in the new business has remained low.
The only source of funding at the disposal of the Company is a credit line of Rs 150 million from the Parent Company, SME Bank Limited, which has exhausted, and as of December 31, 2023, the outstanding balance was Rs149.923 million. The Company manages its expenses to curtail losses.
08
Annual Report 2023
Financial Review
2023
2022
--------------------------------------Rupees
Revenue
12,708,084
20,997,856
Expenses
(78,707,453)
(72,527,457)
Operating (loss) before reversals
(65,999,369)
(51,529,601)
Total reversals
3,207,709
53,022,235
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
(69,207,078)
1,492,634
Taxation
(142,526)
(262,615)
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
(69,349,604)
1,230,019
Profit/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted
(2.17)
0.04
For the year ended on December 31, 2023, the Company has incurred a loss of Rs. 69.350 million (December 31, 2022: profit of Rs. 1.230 million) resulting in accumulated losses of Rs.428.352 million (December 31, 2022: Rs.360.614 million) at the reporting date. The Company's current liabilities exceed its current assets by Rs.169.241 million (December 31, 2022: Rs.139.981 million) and as of that date, the Company has negative cash and cash equivalent of Rs.145.173 million (December 31, 2022: Rs.138.343 million). The Company has been incurring losses since the year ended December 31, 2009, which has resulted in the erosion of equity.
The Company's Financial Statements (FS) have been prepared on a going concern basis based on various mitigating factors as explained in the FS. In their report to the Company members, the auditors have added a para related to adverse opinion: inappropriate going concern assumption.
Dividend
The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year under review.
Minimum equity requirements
The Company being a non-deposit-taking NBFC shall as per section 4 (Schedule I) of NBFC Regulations 2008, have minimum equity of Rs. 50 million. The Company has not complied with the said requirement resulting in a show cause notice through letter no. SECP/SCD/Adj-I/30/2022-056 dated January 12, 2024, from SECP.
The Company has also been placed in defaulter segment of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).
The License of the Company
The license of the Company to operate as a leasing company expired on May 20, 2019. Thereafter, the Company applied via application reference no. SMEL/MO/2019 dated April 16, 2019, and SMEL/MO/2022 dated April 15, 2022, for its renewal in the manner so required by the NBFC Rules, 2003. However, the license has not been renewed till the release date of these financial statements.
Future Prospects
In such circumstances, despite the SME Bank's unwillingness to cooperate due to its non-constraints, we consistently approached the Bank's management at various stages to address our MER and liquidity concerns. Regrettably, our requests were disregarded by the Bank.Because of ongoing winding up of the SME Bank Limited (The Parent Company), lack of a viable plan for the Company going forward from Parent Company and related matters, the Company was unable to release its financial results on time. As a result of the adjournment to hold Annual General Meeting and submit Annual Audited Accounts within the designated timeframe, the Company has been categorized under the non- compliance segment. The vacancy of two members on the Board still persists as the parent company (SME Bank holding 73.14% shares) has not yet nominated its candidates.
09
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sme Leasing Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 10:32:00 UTC.