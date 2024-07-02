Directors' Report

The Board of Directors of SME Leasing Limited ("Company") is pleased to present this Annual Report together with the Audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company

The Company was incorporated in Pakistan in July 2002 and acquired the status of the listed Company in December 2006. It is a subsidiary of SME Bank Limited, which holds 73.14% of the Company's shares. The Company is licensed to carry out leasing business as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Non-Banking Finance Companies Rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP").

The Company's core objective is to extend the lease and working capital financing facilities to small and medium enterprises in the country.

Economic review

Pakistan faced unprecedented challenges during FY 23 due to political instability and financial crisis in the country..

Average inflation rate in Pakistan stood at approximately29.1% during FY 23 compared to 11.0% in the same period last year.

Due to persistent inflationary pressures and external sectors imbalances, SBP decided to raise the policy rate and combat inflationary pressures.

The performance of PSX declined during 9m FY 23. The top sectors, where market capitalization increased were technology and communication, sugar and allied industries, investment companies, REIT and transport.

The company faced challenges and obstacles due to the overall economic situation of the country.The Commission had put the license renewal on hold, adding to the difficulties already faced by the Company. Additionally, the SME Bank (the parent company) was in the process of winding down, further impacting the company's operations. As a result, the company's performance remained aggressively focus on recovery from problematic / NPL portfolios. However, the chronic non-performing portfolio and non-availability of funds would remain the leading cause of continuing losses.

Operational Review

Due to funding constraints, the Company remained focused on its aggressive strategy of recoveries from its portfolio. During the year, total recoveries amounted to Rs 45.615 million were made whereas fresh leases of Rs. 2.170 million (Gross) were written. Out of a total recovery, Rs16.618 million were from chronic NPLs. Over the last six years, the default rate in the new business has remained low.

The only source of funding at the disposal of the Company is a credit line of Rs 150 million from the Parent Company, SME Bank Limited, which has exhausted, and as of December 31, 2023, the outstanding balance was Rs149.923 million. The Company manages its expenses to curtail losses.