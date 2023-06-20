Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCVR   LU2380749676

SMG EUROPEAN RECOVERY SPAC SE

(RCVR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:02 2023-06-20 am EDT
10.15 EUR   -0.49%
05:08aDd : SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
04:58aDd : SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
04:48aDd : SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06/20/2023 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
         
  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  a) Name Paul Johnson
   
  2. Reason for the notification
  a) Position/status PDMR, member of the supervisory board (Aufsichtsratsmitglied)
  b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
   
  3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
  a) Name SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
  b) LEI 222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38
   
  4a. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class B1 Shares
    Identification code N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
  c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
  EUR 0.0417 71,875
  d) Aggregated information  
  - Aggregated volume 71,875 (units)
  - Price EUR 0.0417
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-14
  f) Place of transaction XOFF
         
  4b. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class B2 Shares
    Identification code N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
  c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
  EUR 0.0417 71,875
  d) Aggregated information  
  - Aggregated volume 71,875 (units)
  - Price EUR 0.0417
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-14
  f) Place of transaction XOFF
         
  4c. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Derivatives, Class B Warrants
    Identification code N/A
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
  c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    EUR 0.7871 310,000
  d) Aggregated information  
    - Aggregated volume 310,000 (units)
    - Price EUR 0.7871
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-14
  f) Place of transaction XOFF
         
         

 


20.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83927  20.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SMG EUROPEAN RECOVERY SPAC SE
05:08aDd : SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
04:58aDd : SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
04:48aDd : SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
06/16Smg European Recovery Spac Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
06/14Smg European Recovery Spac Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,58 M -1,72 M -1,72 M
Net Debt 2021 0,90 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SMG EUROPEAN RECOVERY SPAC SE
Duration : Period :
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George E. Aase Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMG EUROPEAN RECOVERY SPAC SE0.00%160
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.03%60 840
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.23%24 159
HAL TRUST0.33%11 655
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.13.56%10 213
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.58%9 623
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer