DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.06.2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Johnson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, member of the supervisory board (Aufsichtsratsmitglied) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name SMG European Recovery SPAC SE b) LEI 222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38 4a. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class B1 Shares Identification code N/A b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.0417 71,875 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 71,875 (units) - Price EUR 0.0417 e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-14 f) Place of transaction XOFF 4b. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class B2 Shares Identification code N/A b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.0417 71,875 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 71,875 (units) - Price EUR 0.0417 e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-14 f) Place of transaction XOFF 4c. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Derivatives, Class B Warrants Identification code N/A b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 0.7871 310,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 310,000 (units) - Price EUR 0.7871 e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-14 f) Place of transaction XOFF

