DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.06.2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Paul Johnson
|
|
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR, member of the supervisory board (Aufsichtsratsmitglied)
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|
|b)
|LEI
|222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38
|
|
|
|4a.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares, Class B1 Shares
|
|
|Identification code
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|EUR 0.0417
|71,875
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|71,875 (units)
|
|- Price
|EUR 0.0417
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-06-14
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4b.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares, Class B2 Shares
|
|
|Identification code
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|EUR 0.0417
|71,875
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|71,875 (units)
|
|- Price
|EUR 0.0417
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-06-14
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4c.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Derivatives, Class B Warrants
|
|
|Identification code
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|EUR 0.7871
|310,000
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|310,000 (units)
|
|
|- Price
|EUR 0.7871
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-06-14
|
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|
|1273 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://smg-spac.com
|
