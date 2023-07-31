

31.07.2023



SMG European Recovery SPAC SE

Société européenne

Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 255839

(the “Company”)

Luxembourg, 31 July 2023

Result of the public share purchase offer

On 24 July 2023, SMG European Recovery SPAC SE (the “Company”) announced a public offer to repurchase all eleven million five hundred thousand (11,500,000) redeemable Class A shares (ISIN: LU2380749676), in accordance with article 32.1 of the Company’s amended articles of association against payment of a purchase price in an amount of ten euro and thirty-five cent EUR 10.35 per class A share (the “Offer”).

At the closing of the Offer period on 28 July 2023 at 6.00 pm CEST, shareholders of the Company owning a total of 8,498,329 Class A shares had accepted the Offer.

The Company anticipates the settlement of the tendered Class A shares on 1 August 2023. The aggregate purchase price payable by the Company for the tendered Class A shares amounts to EUR 87,957,705.15.

Upon settlement, the Company will hold such 8,498,329 Class A shares in treasury and 3,001,671 Class A shares will remain outstanding.

