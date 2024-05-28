AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

SMG Technology Acceleration SE to receive additional liquidity

Luxembourg, 28 May 2024 - SMG Technology Acceleration SE (the "Company", ISIN: LU2699152265, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 7GG) has entered into an agreement today with, amongst others, certain shareholders and related parties to provide the Company with additional liquidity in the amount of approximately €2.9 million through the repayment of loans. The Company is confident that the additional liquidity will enable the Company to meet the conditions for accounting on a going- concern basis.

The Company expects to publish its standalone and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 on 3 June 2024.

Contact:

Dr. Stefan Petrikovics

Chief Executive Officer

SMG Technology Acceleration SE 9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg Luxembourg stefan@smg-holding.com

Important Notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Additional Information Language: English ISIN: LU2699152265

