Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

SMG Technology Acceleration SE: Redemption Result in connection with Business Combination

Luxembourg, July 23, 2024 (pta030/23.07.2024/20:05 UTC+2)

SMG Technology Acceleration SE ("SMG Technology", ISIN: LU2699152265, Frankfurt Stock

Exchange: 7GG), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, in connection with the proposed business combination ("Business Combination") with BigRep GmbH ("BigRep") at the end of the redemption period at 6:00 p.m. CEST today, received redemption notices of shareholders of SMG Technology in the total amount of 21,952,629 public shares. Considering that shareholders redeeming 2,100,000 public shares agreed to subscribe the same amount of class c shares in connection with the Business Combination, we expect the number of redemption notices received is leading to redemption payments in an aggregate amount of approximately EUR 953 thousand. Following redemption payments and the payment of transaction costs, the total funding of the combined entity in connection with the business combination amounts to approximately EUR 16 million.

The proposed Business Combination remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including the approval of SMG Technology's general meeting on July 25, 2024.

Important Notice

