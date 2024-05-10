Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is a company mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of wafers. The Company operates two segments. The sales of wafers segment produces and sells wafers which are applied in a range of products, including power management integrated circuit (PMIC), battery management integrated circuit (BMIC), microprocessor (MCU), CMOS Image Sensors (CIS), RF and wireless connectivity, touch controller integrated circuit (TCIC) and other products. The Mask Making, Testing and Other segment manufactures semiconductor masks and provides wafer testing services. The Company sells its products to both domestic and international markets, including the United States, Europe and Asia.

Sector Semiconductors