May 09, 2024 at 08:29 am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp reported first-quarter net income of $71.79 million on Thursday, missing analysts' expectations.

Unaudited profit attributable to owners of China's largest chip foundry fell to $71.79 million from $231.1 million a year earlier and below the $80.49 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenue rose by 4.3% to 1.75 billion yuan, topping the $1.69 billion expected by analysts.

Capital expenditure was $2.2 billion.

