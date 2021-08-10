Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SmileDirectClub, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDC   US83192H1068

SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.

(SDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(SDC) SmileDirectClub Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

08/10/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC).

On August 10, 2021, SmileDirectClub announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total revenue was $174 million versus the guidance the Company provided on May 10, 2021, of $195 million to $200 million. Following this news, SmileDirectClub stock was down over 23% in early morning trading on August 10, 2021. Additionally, J.P. Morgan slashed its price target to $6 a share from $10 while reducing its rating to underweight from neutral. 

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a SmileDirectClub shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdc-smiledirectclub-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301352413.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
12:24p(SDC) SMILEDIRECTCLUB ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Joh..
PR
10:46aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Thinking about buying stock in Kaixin Auto, SmileDirectClub, K..
PR
10:39aWall Street Wavers Pre-Bell, Infrastructure Bill in Focus
MT
08:45aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Craig-Hallum Downgrades SmileDirectClub to Hold From Buy
MT
07:02aUPDATE : SmileDirectClub's Q2 Loss Narrows as Sales Jump But Results Still Miss ..
MT
06:24aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Stephens Downgrades SmileDirectClub to Equal-Weight From Overw..
MT
06:22aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : JPMorgan Cuts SmileDirectClub to Underweight From Neutral, Pri..
MT
06:20aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : William Blair Downgrades SmileDirectClub to Market Perform Fro..
MT
08/09SMILEDIRECTCLUB : Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenue Jumps; Results Miss Estimates; Shares..
MT
08/09SMILEDIRECTCLUB : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
More recommendations