SmileDirectClub Partners With Altius Healthcare Management

Alliance with Texas-Based Dental Support Organization Increases SmileDirectClub Partner Network Footprint in Lone Star State

Over 1,000+ Affiliated Practices Across the U.S. Now Offer SmileDirectClub Clear Aligners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with dental support organization Altius Healthcare Management and its 29 offices throughout Texas to enable even more customers to begin their SmileDirectClub journey in the dentist chair. Working together, the partners will provide customers in the Lone Star State with increased access to premium oral care while improving overall oral health.

The partnership with Altius Healthcare Management will give patients located in rural areas in Texas the option to begin their SmileDirectClub treatment at participating Altius Healthcare dental offices and create opportunities for Altius dentists to provide dental care to SmileDirectClub customers who are located in these rural areas.

“We’re pleased to welcome Altius Healthcare Management and their affiliated practices to the SmileDirectClub Partner Network to ensure Texans across the state have access to a premium teeth straightening solution and our pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia,” said Chris Thompson, Vice President of the Professional Channel at SmileDirectClub. “We look forward to working with Altius and their network of dental professionals to provide consumers access to a straighter smile that they can afford, starting at their dentist’s office.”

“Altius Healthcare shares SmileDirectClub’s commitment to provide affordable, high quality oral care to communities that need it most,” said Darren E. Boggs, Chief Executive Officer, Altius Healthcare Management. “Our affiliated practices serve communities in rural Texas where access to orthodontia is limited. By partnering with SmileDirectClub and embracing telehealth, we’re able to help more people get the straighter smile they’ve always wanted more conveniently and affordably than ever before.”

The SmileDirectClub Partner Network, launched in January 2020, now includes more than 1,000 partner locations across the U.S., further expanding access to SmileDirectClub’s innovative clear aligner therapy and customized BPA-free aligners, which are made in the USA at the Company’s FDA-certified and registered facility in Tennessee.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and the leading telehealth solution for orthodontia, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:

SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com