Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SmileDirectClub, Inc.    SDC

SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.

(SDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmileDirectClub Partners With Leading Dental Insurer Green Shield Canada

01/27/2021 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with Green Shield Canada, one of Canada’s largest dental insurance providers, to deliver in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub's convenient, affordable, remote orthodontic care to millions of individuals insured under its dental plans.

“Our partnership with Green Shield Canada marks a milestone for teledentistry in Canada by providing millions of customers with in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub premium clear aligner therapy in Canada,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer of SmileDirectClub. “We’re proud to announce Green Shield Canada as our first insurance partner in Canada, and are pleased to add it to our extensive list of insurance partners in the United States. We look forward to working with Green Shield Canada to offer our next generation orthodontic care to their customers on an in-network basis.”

This partnership comes as telehealth acceptance and adoption across Canada has increased. According to the Canadian Medical Association, seven in 10 Canadians would take a virtual appointment if available. SmileDirectClub’s pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia gives customers access to regular virtual check-ins with their treating Canadian-licensed dentist or orthodontist throughout treatment, as well as 24/7 access to Customer and Dental Care teams via phone, video chat, email, or social media.

“We continue to be a leading advocate for virtual health technologies and the impact they can have on the health care experience for Canadians, especially during the ongoing health crisis,” adds David Willows, Green Shield Canada’s EVP, Digital, Innovation and Brand Experience. “We are excited to be collaborating with SmileDirectClub and bringing this innovative option to our plan members.”

Green Shield Canada plan members have two ways to get started on their SmileDirectClub journey: with a 3D scan performed at one of SmileDirectClub’s SmileShops or with a doctor-prescribed remote impression kit. Regardless of how a customer’s journey begins, treatment is prescribed and monitored remotely by Canadian-licensed dentists and orthodontists from start to finish using SmileDirectClub’s pioneering teledentistry platform.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)
GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca.

Contacts:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com
Green Shield Canada Media Relations: media@greenshield.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
08:08aSmileDirectClub Partners With Leading Dental Insurer Green Shield Canada
GL
01/13SmileDirectClub Introduces Aligners with Comfort Sense™
GL
01/06SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare..
GL
01/04DENTSPLY SIRONA : acquires dental aligner maker Byte for $1.04 bln
RE
2020SMILEDIRECTCLUB : Partners With Platinum Dental Services
PU
2020SmileDirectClub Gets New US Patent for SmileShop Retail Concept
MT
2020SmileDirectClub Granted New Patent for SmileShop Retail Concept and Digital C..
GL
2020Wolfe Research Upgrades SmileDirectClub to Outperform From Peer Perform; Pric..
MT
2020SmileDirectClub Teams Up With Altius Healthcare Management to Offer Dental Tr..
MT
2020SmileDirectClub Partners With Altius Healthcare Management
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 653 M - -
Net income 2020 -280 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 653 M 1 653 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
Duration : Period :
SmileDirectClub, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,23 $
Last Close Price 14,56 $
Spread / Highest target 9,89%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David B. Katzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Katzman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kyle I. Wailes Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Fenkell Independent Director
Jordan Katzman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.21.94%1 653
ABBOTT LABORATORIES4.79%196 578
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.33%157 148
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.25%75 142
HOYA CORPORATION-3.92%48 957
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.13%42 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ