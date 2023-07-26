New SmileShops opened inside Thérapie Clinic UK and Ireland with plans to expand to further locations in 2023



UK retail expansion follows SmileDirectClub’s strong financial first quarter and SmileShop expansion across the US

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next-generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today the opening of eight new SmileShops in the UK and Ireland, with plans to further expand SmileDirectClub’s presence across the UK, Ireland, and the U.S. by the end of 2023. Six of the new locations are part of an exclusive partnership with Thérapie Clinic, a renowned aesthetic treatment provider in the UK and Ireland.

"Our collaboration with Thérapie Clinic is a significant milestone in our journey to transform the dental care landscape,” said David Cran, Vice President, International at SmileDirectClub. “An investment of this scale demonstrates our resilience and is a testament to the growth of SmileDirectClub and our commitment to transforming the way people approach their dental health.”

The launch of the new SmileShops in the UK and Ireland follows SmileDirectClub reaching its 2,000,000-customer milestone and its recent SmileShop expansion in the U.S. after a strong financial first quarter.

In partnership with Thérapie Clinic, SmileDirectClub will operate SmileShops in six of Thérapie’s existing locations, creating a unified destination for individuals seeking affordable and easy access to orthodontic and cosmetic treatments. The six locations include two shops in Dublin, and locations in Glasgow, Bristol, Leicester and Essex. In addition to the partnership, new SmileShops have also been established in Liverpool and Sheffield.

Commenting on the new partnership, Kevin Dale, Director of Market Sales & International Expansion at SmileDirectClub said, "We are thrilled to expand our SmileShops into these carefully selected cities, driven by the demand we have witnessed in these areas and the positive response we have received from our valued customers. It is now vital for brands to be able to offer a multi-channel offering, and these new stores will only strengthen our bricks and mortar approach, in addition to our online service offering, making it easier than ever for customers to receive accessible oral care.”

"We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with this partnership," said Phillip McGlade, CEO of Thérapie Clinic. "By combining our strengths, we can expand access to high-quality dental care across the UK and Ireland. Together, we are making a significant impact in improving our customers' dental health and confidence."

These new SmileShops, expand the company’s network to 18 total SmileShop across the UK and Ireland, including the new Thérapie Clinic partnership locations. This is in addition to SmileDirectClub’s pure online service offering which allows customers to undertake a fully remote, dentist and orthodontist-directed and prescribed digital option.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.co.uk.

About Thérapie Clinic

Thérapie Clinic is a trusted and professional brand with over 70 clinics across Ireland, the UK and the USA. They are the leading providers of Laser Hair Removal, face and body Aesthetic Treatments and Advanced Skin Treatments including; EMSCULPT, CoolSculpting, anti-wrinkle treatments, lip and dermal fillers, Profhilo, HamounyCA, Potenza, HydraFacial, Skin Theory and more. The multi-award-winning Thérapie Clinic has cemented its reputation as Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic. Thérapie Clinic has invested in the very latest FDA-approved technology to deliver measurable results for their clients. Their experienced medical team have delivered more than ten million treatments, a volume that has enabled them to offer their services at accessible and affordable prices.

