Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SmileDirectClub, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDC   US83192H1068

SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.

(SDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.3900 USD    0.00%
05:31pSmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
GL
05:30pSmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
AQ
04/03Insider Sell: SmileDirectClub
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

04/06/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after close of market.

David Katzman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Troy Crawford, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details 
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Central Time) 
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) 

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13737531.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com 
Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com


All news about SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
05:31pSmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
GL
05:30pSmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023
AQ
04/03Insider Sell: SmileDirectClub
MT
03/27Smiledirectclub, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/01Transcript : SmileDirectClub, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
02/28Smiledirectclub : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/28SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/28SmileDirectClub, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/28Earnings Flash (SDC) SMILEDIRECTCLUB LLC Reports Q4 Revenue $86.5M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
02/28SmileDirectClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 428 M - -
Net income 2023 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2023 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51,0 M 51,0 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
Duration : Period :
SmileDirectClub, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 0,71 $
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Katzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy W. Crawford Chief Financial, Treasurer & Accounting Officer
Steven Katzman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexander Fenkell Independent Director
Richard F. Wallman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC.10.73%51
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.08%181 111
MEDTRONIC PLC3.28%106 793
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.03%71 450
DEXCOM, INC.2.13%43 595
HOYA CORPORATION13.26%39 038
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer