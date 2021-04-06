Notice to the Market - Relevant participation reduction: Contrarian
04/06/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A. (Publicly-heldCompany)
CNPJ/MF: 05.730.375/0001-20
NIRE: 35.300.493.095
Notice to the Market
Barueri, April 06th, 2021 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A ("Company") (B3: SMLS3), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this day, received a communication from Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., representing companies in its economic group, informing the Company about the reduction of its economic group participation in the Company, according to the letter below.
Hugo Reis de Assumpção
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
IR Contacts:
e-mail:ri@smiles.com.br
phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820
À
Smiles Fidelidade S.A.
Alameda Rio Negro, nº 585, Edifício Padauiri, Bloco B, 2º andar, conjuntos 21 e 22, Alphaville, CEP 06454-000, Cidade de Barueri.
A/C.: Ian Monteiro de Andrade Diretor de Relações com InvestidoresE-mail:ri@smiles.com.br
06 de abril de 2021
Ref.: Alienação de participação relevante
Prezados Senhores,
Em atendimento ao artigo 12 da Instrução CVM No. 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2002, conforme aditada pela Instrução CVM No. 604, de 13 de dezembro de 2018, a Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., em seu nome e na qualidade de gestora discricionária de fundos ("Contrarian"), vem informar que, em função de transações realizadas, certos fundos geridos pela Contrarian liquidaram a totalidade de suas participações acionárias detidas na Companhia, que representavam o montante de 8.514.135 ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia e, em ato contínuo, passaram a ter exposição econômica a ações da Companhia, no montante total de 6.292.000 ações
ordinárias, que representam aproximadamente 5,067% do capital social da Smiles, com base em um total de 124.158.953 ações ordinárias, conforme divulgado no formulário de referência da Smiles arquivado perante a CVM em 23 de março de 2021,
exclusivamente por meio de instrumentos derivativos de liquidação financeira.
To
Smiles Fidelidade S.A.
Alameda Rio Negro, No. 585, Edifício Padauiri, Bloco B, 2º floor, boxes 21 e 22, Alphaville, Zip Code 06454-000, City of Barueri.
Att.: Hugo Reis de Assumpção Investor Relations OfficerE-mail:ri@smiles.com.br
April 06th, 2021
Ref.: Sale of equity holdings
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to Section 12 of CVM Rule No. 358 dated January 3, 2002, as amended by CVM Rule No. 604, dated December
13, 2018, Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., on behalf of itself and in its capacity as investment advisor with investment discretion over certainContrarian-advisedfunds ("Contrarian"), hereby informs you that, as result of the transactions carried out, certainContrarian-advisedfunds liquidated the totality of their equity stakes in the Company, which represented the amount of 8,514,135 common shares issued by the Company and, afterwards, began to hold economic exposures to Company's shares in the amount of 6,292,000 common shares issued by Smiles, representing approximately 5,067% of the stock capital of Smiles, based on the 124,158,953 common shares of Smiles as disclosed in the Smiles' reference form filed with CVM on March 23th, 2021, exclusively by means ofcash-settledderivative instruments.
A Contrarian declara que as transações realizadas não objetivam alterar a composição do controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Smiles e que elas se enquadram na política de investimento
Contrarian states that the negotiations carried out are not intended to change the control composition or the management structure of Smiles and that they are in accordance with the
