Notice to the Market - Relevant participation reduction: Contrarian

To

Smiles Fidelidade S.A.

Alameda Rio Negro, No. 585, Edifício Padauiri, Bloco B, 2º floor, boxes 21 e 22, Alphaville, Zip Code 06454-000, City of Barueri.

Att.: Hugo Reis de Assumpção Investor Relations Officer E-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

April 06th, 2021

Ref.: Sale of equity holdings

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Section 12 of CVM Rule No. 358 dated January 3, 2002, as amended by CVM Rule No. 604, dated December

13, 2018, Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., on behalf of itself and in its capacity as investment advisor with investment discretion over certain Contrarian-advisedfunds ("Contrarian"), hereby informs you that, as result of the transactions carried out, certain Contrarian-advisedfunds liquidated the totality of their equity stakes in the Company, which represented the amount of 8,514,135 common shares issued by the Company and, afterwards, began to hold economic exposures to Company's shares in the amount of 6,292,000 common shares issued by Smiles, representing approximately 5,067% of the stock capital of Smiles, based on the 124,158,953 common shares of Smiles as disclosed in the Smiles' reference form filed with CVM on March 23th, 2021, exclusively by means of cash-settledderivative instruments.