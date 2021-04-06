Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Smiles Fidelidade S.A.    SMLS3   BRSMLSACNOR1

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

(SMLS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/05
21.46 BRL   +0.28%
05:52pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - RELEVANT PARTICIPATION REPORT : Goldman Sachs
PU
05:52pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - RELEVANT PARTICIPATION REDUCTION : Contrarian
PU
05:20pSMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notice to the Market - Relevant participation reduction: Contrarian

04/06/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A. (Publicly-heldCompany)

CNPJ/MF: 05.730.375/0001-20

NIRE: 35.300.493.095

Notice to the Market

Barueri, April 06th, 2021 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A ("Company") (B3: SMLS3), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this day, received a communication from Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., representing companies in its economic group, informing the Company about the reduction of its economic group participation in the Company, according to the letter below.

Hugo Reis de Assumpção

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts:

e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

Pág. 1/3

À

Smiles Fidelidade S.A.

Alameda Rio Negro, nº 585, Edifício Padauiri, Bloco B, 2º andar, conjuntos 21 e 22, Alphaville, CEP 06454-000, Cidade de Barueri.

A/C.: Ian Monteiro de Andrade Diretor de Relações com Investidores E-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

06 de abril de 2021

Ref.: Alienação de participação relevante

Prezados Senhores,

Em atendimento ao artigo 12 da Instrução CVM No. 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2002, conforme aditada pela Instrução CVM No. 604, de 13 de dezembro de 2018, a Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., em seu nome e na qualidade de gestora discricionária de fundos ("Contrarian"), vem informar que, em função de transações realizadas, certos fundos geridos pela Contrarian liquidaram a totalidade de suas participações acionárias detidas na Companhia, que representavam o montante de 8.514.135 ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia e, em ato contínuo, passaram a ter exposição econômica a ações da Companhia, no montante total de 6.292.000 ações

ordinárias, que representam aproximadamente 5,067% do capital social da Smiles, com base em um total de 124.158.953 ações ordinárias, conforme divulgado no formulário de referência da Smiles arquivado perante a CVM em 23 de março de 2021,

exclusivamente por meio de instrumentos derivativos de liquidação financeira.

To

Smiles Fidelidade S.A.

Alameda Rio Negro, No. 585, Edifício Padauiri, Bloco B, 2º floor, boxes 21 e 22, Alphaville, Zip Code 06454-000, City of Barueri.

Att.: Hugo Reis de Assumpção Investor Relations Officer E-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

April 06th, 2021

Ref.: Sale of equity holdings

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Section 12 of CVM Rule No. 358 dated January 3, 2002, as amended by CVM Rule No. 604, dated December

13, 2018, Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C., on behalf of itself and in its capacity as investment advisor with investment discretion over certain Contrarian-advisedfunds ("Contrarian"), hereby informs you that, as result of the transactions carried out, certain Contrarian-advisedfunds liquidated the totality of their equity stakes in the Company, which represented the amount of 8,514,135 common shares issued by the Company and, afterwards, began to hold economic exposures to Company's shares in the amount of 6,292,000 common shares issued by Smiles, representing approximately 5,067% of the stock capital of Smiles, based on the 124,158,953 common shares of Smiles as disclosed in the Smiles' reference form filed with CVM on March 23th, 2021, exclusively by means of cash-settledderivative instruments.

A Contrarian declara que as transações realizadas não objetivam alterar a composição do controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Smiles e que elas se enquadram na política de investimento

Contrarian states that the negotiations carried out are not intended to change the control composition or the management structure of Smiles and that they are in accordance with the

#7612151v1

descrita no regulamento dos fundos por

investment policy provided in the

ela geridos.

regulation of the Contrarian-advised

funds.

Com exceção dos valores mobiliários já

Except for the securities mentioned

mencionados, os fundos não detêm e não

above, the Contrarian-advised funds do

possuem conhecimento de entidades a

not hold and have no knowledge of

eles afiliadas que detenham debêntures

entities

affiliated

with

holding

conversíveis em ações, bônus de

convertible

bonds,

warrants,

subscrição, direito de subscrição de

subscription rights to shares or options to

ações ou opções de compra de ações de

purchase shares of Smiles, and that they

emissão da Smiles, bem como que não

did not enter into any contracts or

celebraram quaisquer contratos ou

agreements regulating the exercise of

acordos que regulem o exercício de

voting rights or the purchase or sale of

direito de voto ou a compra e venda de

securities issued by Smiles.

valores mobiliários de emissão da Smiles.

Finalmente, informamos que a sede da

Finally, we inform you that Contrarian's

Contrarian Capital está localizada em

principal place of business is located at

411 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 425,

411 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 425,

Greenwich, Connecticut, EUA.

Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.

Permanecemos à disposição de V. Sas.

We remain fully available should you

Para quaisquer esclarecimentos que se

need any further clarification on the

façam necessários quanto ao assunto

matter above mentioned.

mencionado acima.

Atenciosamente, / Yours faithfully,

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC

________________________________

By: Lewis Schwartz

Title: Chief Operating Officer

#7612151v1

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.
05:52pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - RELEVANT PART : Goldman Sachs
PU
05:52pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - RELEVANT PART : Contrarian
PU
05:20pSMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
03/25SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
03/25SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Information on Corporate Reorg..
PU
03/25SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding Alienation..
PU
03/24SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization
PU
03/24SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Material Fact - Increase in the Premium Offered by GOL ..
PU
03/24SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : Material Fact - Smiles announces Material Fact
PU
03/18SMILES FIDELIDADE S A  : announces Material Fact
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 863 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 384 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net cash 2021 310 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,94x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 2 664 M 475 M 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Smiles Fidelidade S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,90 BRL
Last Close Price 21,46 BRL
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Fehlaue Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Leonardo Porciúncula Gomes Pereira Independent Director
Adriano Cives Seabra Independent Director
Felipe Villela Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.-8.49%472
CINTAS CORPORATION0.16%37 188
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.44%21 729
LG CORP.3.43%14 295
EDENRED-3.58%12 998
BUREAU VERITAS SA12.59%12 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ