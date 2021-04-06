Log in
SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

(SMLS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/05
21.46 BRL   +0.28%
Notice to the Market - Relevant participation report: Goldman Sachs

04/06/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A. (Publicly-heldCompany)

CNPJ/MF: 05.730.375/0001-20

NIRE: 35.300.493.095

Notice to the Market

Barueri, April 06th, 2021 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A. ("Company") (B3: SMLS3), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this day, received the communication attached from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as an investment fund manager who holds common shares of the Company, informing the Company that the common shares under its management reached a participation greater than 5% (five percent) of the total and voting capital stock of the Company, according to the letter below.

Hugo Reis de Assumpção

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts:

e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

Pág. 1/4

April 6, 2021

To

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

Attn.: Investor Relations Director

AI. Rio Negro, no 585, 2° andar - Bloco B Alphaville - CEP 06454-000

Ref.: Acquisition of Shares

06 de abril de 2021

Para

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

At.: Diretor de Relações com Investidores AI. Rio Negro, no 585, 2° andar - Bloco B Alphaville - CEP 06454-000

Ref.: [Aquisição de Ações

Dear Sir or Madam,

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs"), a New York limited liability company, registered as a broker-dealer and as an investment adviser pursuant to the laws of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. CNPJ 05.987.216/0001-06, Goldman Sachs International ("GSI"), a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. 05.479.103/0001-08, together with other subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., namely Goldman Sachs do Brasil Banco Múltiplo S.A., enrolled with the C.N.P.J. under No. 04.332.281/0001-30, (the "Goldman Entities") by its undersigned legal representatives, in fulfillment of the obligation set forth in article 12, caput and §4, of CVM Normative Ruling No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended ("CVM 358"), hereby informs you that on March 31, 2021 (trade date), the Goldman Entities entered into transactions that resulted in a physically settled position equivalent to 6,744,699 (six million seven hundred forty-four thousand six hundred ninety- nine) common shares issued by SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A. (the "Company"), or 5.43% (five and forty-three hundredths percent)14 of the common stock5 shares of the Company.

Prezados Senhores e Senhoras,

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs"), uma limited liability company devidamente organizada e existente de acordo com as leis do Estado de Nova Iorque e registrada como uma corretora e consultora de investimentos conforme as leis da Comissão de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários dos Estados Unidos (United States Securities and Exchange Commission), subsidiária do The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., e inscrita no C.N.P.J. sob nº CNPJ 05.987.216/0001-06, Goldman Sachs International ("GSI"), inscrita no C.N.P.J. sob nº 05.479.103/0001- 08, e outras subsidiárias do The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., nomeadamente Goldman Sachs do Brasil Banco Múltiplo S.A., inscrito no C.N.P.J. sob o nº 04.332.281/0001-30, (as "Entidades Goldman"), por seus representantes legais abaixo assinados, em cumprimento ao que estabelece o artigo 12, caput e §4º, da Instrução CVM nº 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2002, conforme alterada ("Instrução CVM 358"), comunicam que, em 31 de março de 2021, as Entidades Goldman realizaram operações que resultaram em uma posição de liquidação física equivalente a 6.744.699 (seis milhões, setecentos e quarenta e quatro mil, seiscentos e noventa e nove)ações ordinárias de emissão da SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A. (a "Companhia"), ou 5,43% (cinco vírgula quarenta e três por cento) das ações ordinárias da Companhia.

Detailed position below:

Posição detalhada abaixo:

Reportable Summary/Resumo da Posição

Common Shares/Ações Ordinárias - SMLS3

Number of Shares

%

Physically Settled / Liquidação Física

Equity held

Posição à vista

6,714,999

5.41

ADR instruments held (SMLS3)

0

N/A

Posição à vista - ADR (SMLS3)

Borrows

0

N/A

Empréstimo de ações (posição tomadora)

Loan

0

N/A

Empréstimo de ações (posição doadora)

Physically settled derivatives (long positions)

29,700

0.02

Derivativos de liquidação física (posição comprada)

Physically settled derivatives (short positions)

0

N/A

Derivativos de liquidação física (posição vendida)

Total Holdings

6,744,699

5.43

Cash Settled Derivatives / Derivativos Liquidação Financeira

Cash settled ISDA OTC derivatives (long positions)

Derivativos ISDA de balcão de liquidação exclusivamente financeira

28,507

0.02

(posição comprada)

Cash settled ISDA OTC derivatives (short positions)25

Derivativos ISDA de balcão de liquidação exclusivamente financeira

0

N/A

(posição vendida)

This is a minority investment that does not involve a change in the composition of corporate control or a change in the management structure of the Company. Currently, the Goldman Entities do not target any quantity of the Company's shares.

Este é um investimento minoritário que não envolve mudança na composição do controle acionário ou na alteração da estrutura administrativa da Companhia. Atualmente, as Entidades Goldman não visam adquirir outras ações da Companhia.

In accordance with article 12, § 6º of CVM 358, we request the Investor Relations Officer to kindly take the necessary provisions for the immediate transmission of the information contained herein to CVM and to BM&FBOVESPA.

We remain at your disposal should you need any further clarification of this matter. With respect to the subject of this letter, you may contact Fernando Rosas, telephone (55 11) 3371-4572,e-mail fernanda.freire@gs.com, with offices at Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Jr., nº 700, 16th floor, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, SP, Brasil.

Nos termos do artigo 12, § 6º da Instrução CVM 358, solicitamos ao Diretor de Relações com Investidores da Companhia a gentileza de que tome as providências para a imediata transmissão das informações aqui contidas à CVM e à

BM&FBOVESPA.

Permanecemos à disposição de V.Sas. para quaisquer esclarecimentos que se façam necessários. Em relação ao assunto tratado nesta correspondência, V.Sas. poderão contatar Fernanda Freire, telefone (55 11) 3371-4572, email fernanda.freire @gs.com, com escritório na Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Jr., nº 700, 16º andar, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, SP, Brasil.

Sincerely,

Atenciosamente,

April 6, 2021

06 de abril de 2021

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

[Terry Mosher]36

Vice President/Vice Presidente

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
