Smiles Fidelidade S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 05.730.375/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.493.095

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

In addition to the notice to shareholders disclosed on March 25, 2021, we hereby inform the shareholders of Smiles Fidelidade S.A. ("Smiles" or "Company") that the payment of the intermediary dividends in the total amount of BRL 500.000.000,00, equivalent to BRL 4,0270958 per ordinary share, will be made on April 16, 2021, in BRL in a single tranche.

SERVICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders who have already informed Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú") a bank account and their bank domicile shall have their credits available in the account they informed on the aforementioned date. Shareholders who have not updated their registration - without the registration of their CPF/CNPJ number or indication of bank, agency and account - shall receive from Itaú, the Company's depositary bank, their dividend credits as of the 3rd business day counted from the day of request, as long as they confirm their registration before Itaú. Shareholders who hold their shares under a fiduciary custody arrangement shall have their resources available in accordance with the procedures adopted by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

For any questions, Itaú provides the following shareholders' service channel:

3003-9285 (capital cities and metropolitan areas)

0800 7209285 (other locations)

On business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barueri, April 06, 2021

Hugo Reis de Assumpção

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts:

E-mail: ri@smiles.com.br

Phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820