Smiles Fidelidade S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding Alienation Statement - Art.12 CVM nº35802 - Moat Capital

SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.
(Publicly-held Company) CNPJ/MF: 05.730.375/0001-20
NIRE: 35.300.493.095
Notice to the Market
Barueri, March 25th, 2021 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A ("Company") (B3: SMLS3), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this day, received a communication from Moat Capital Gestão de Recursos Ltda., representing companies in its economic group, informing the Company about the reduction of its economic group participation in the Company, according to the letter in Portuguese below.
Hugo Reis de Assumpção
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
IR Contacts: e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820
Pág. 1/3
Disclaimer
Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:18:07 UTC.