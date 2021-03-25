Log in
Smiles Fidelidade S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding Alienation Statement - Art.12 CVM nº35802 - Moat Capital

03/25/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A.

(Publicly-held Company) CNPJ/MF: 05.730.375/0001-20

NIRE: 35.300.493.095

Notice to the Market

Barueri, March 25th, 2021 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A ("Company") (B3: SMLS3), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this day, received a communication from Moat Capital Gestão de Recursos Ltda., representing companies in its economic group, informing the Company about the reduction of its economic group participation in the Company, according to the letter in Portuguese below.

Hugo Reis de Assumpção

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts: e-mail: ri@smiles.com.br phone: +55 (11) 4841-1820

Pág. 1/3

Disclaimer

Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
