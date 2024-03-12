Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE: SDHC) (“Smith Douglas” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results and conduct a question-and-answer session on Wednesday, March 20 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties can dial in using the numbers below or access the call via a webcast link provided in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free - North America (+1) 800-715-9871

International: (+1) 646-307-1963

Conference ID: 6488452

Replay Numbers:

Toll Free - North America: (+1) 800-770-2030

Playback Passcode: 6488452

Replay will expire 7 days following the event

About Smith Douglas Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Smith Douglas Homes completed its initial public offering in January 2024. Since its inception, Smith Douglas has been entrusted by over 13,000 families to fulfill their new home dreams. Ranked a top 50 builder nationally for several years and with 2,297 closings in 2023, Smith Douglas currently holds the #38 position on the Builder Magazine Top 100 list. The Smith Douglas communities are primarily targeted to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers looking to purchase a new home priced below the Federal Housing Administration loan limit in the metro areas of Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Houston, Huntsville, Nashville, and Raleigh. Smith Douglas offers its homebuyers a personalized, affordable-luxury buying experience at attractive prices.

