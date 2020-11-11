Smith Micro Software : Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.
|
Company:
|
|
Smith Micro Software, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
5800 Corporate Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
+1 412-837-5300
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
https://www.smithmicro.com/
|
|
|
|
Ticker:
|
|
(NASDAQ: SMSI)
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Public
IRPR
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Software
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.
CFO: Timothy Huffmyer
VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
Phone:
Email:
|
|
Charles Messman
+1 949-362-2306
cmessman@smithmicro.com
|
|
|
|
Financial Reporting
|
|
|
Contact:
Phone:
Email:
|
|
Jennifer Ganoe
+1 412-837-5331
jganoe@smithmicro.com
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
Phone:
Email:
|
|
Paula Yurkovich
+1 412-837-5393
pyurkovich@smithmicro.com
|
|
|
|
Social Media
|
|
|
Twitter:
|
|
@smithmicro
|
Cashtag:
|
|
$SMSI
