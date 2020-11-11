Smith Micro Software : Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.

Company: Smith Micro Software, Inc. Headquarters Address: 5800 Corporate Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Main Telephone: +1 412-837-5300 Website: https://www.smithmicro.com/ Ticker: (NASDAQ: SMSI) Type of Organization: Public

IRPR Industry: Software Key Executives: Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.

CFO: Timothy Huffmyer

VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman Investor Relations Contact: Phone: Email: Charles Messman

+1 949-362-2306

cmessman@smithmicro.com Financial Reporting Contact: Phone: Email: Jennifer Ganoe

+1 412-837-5331

jganoe@smithmicro.com Public Relations Contact: Phone: Email: Paula Yurkovich

+1 412-837-5393

pyurkovich@smithmicro.com Social Media Twitter: @smithmicro Cashtag: $SMSI

