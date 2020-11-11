Log in
Smith Micro Software : Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.

11/11/2020 | 05:30pm EST

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.

Company:

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5800 Corporate Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237

 

Main Telephone:

+1 412-837-5300

 

Website:

https://www.smithmicro.com/

 

Ticker:

(NASDAQ: SMSI)

 

Type of Organization: 

Public
IRPR

 

Industry:

Software

 

Key Executives:

 

 

Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.
CFO: Timothy Huffmyer
VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Charles Messman
+1 949-362-2306
cmessman@smithmicro.com

 

 

Financial Reporting

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Jennifer Ganoe
+1 412-837-5331
jganoe@smithmicro.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Paula Yurkovich
+1 412-837-5393
pyurkovich@smithmicro.com

 

 

Social Media

 

Twitter:

@smithmicro

Cashtag:

$SMSI

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51,0 M - -
Net income 2020 3,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,25 $
Last Close Price 4,48 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy C. Huffmyer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
David P. Sperling Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Kenneth J. Shebek Chief Information Officer
David L. Blakeney Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC.3.77%185
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.32%1 595 340
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.507.35%106 945
SEA LIMITED320.39%76 346
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.35%46 267
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE1.98%46 023
