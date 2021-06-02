Log in
    SMID   US8321561032

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

(SMID)
  Report
Smith Midland : Honors Associates with Service Awards Event

06/02/2021 | 11:25am EDT
June 2, 2021 | Associate / Plant News, Awards

On May 27th Smith-Midland took the opportunity to honor associates for their long-term commitment to the organization.

The following associates received certificates and bonuses in recognition for their service. A luncheon was given for all associates as a community celebration of the achievements.

5 YEARS 10 YEARS 15 YEARS 20 YEARS 25 YEARS 30 YEARS 35 YEARS Thank you for the many years of dedicated service!

Disclaimer

Smith-Midland Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,9 M - -
Net income 2020 2,67 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,7 M 98,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Smith-Midland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ashley B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Adam J. Krick Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Rodney I. Smith Chairman
Wesley A. Taylor Independent Director
Richard Gerhardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION87.83%99
CRH PLC26.78%41 389
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED24.83%26 144
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY23.81%24 360
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.28.07%22 683
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG24.24%18 485