Smith Midland : Honors Associates with Service Awards Event

June 2, 2021 | Associate / Plant News, Awards
On May 27th Smith-Midland took the opportunity to honor associates for their long-term commitment to the organization.
The following associates received certificates and bonuses in recognition for their service. A luncheon was given for all associates as a community celebration of the achievements.
5 YEARS
10 YEARS
15 YEARS
20 YEARS
25 YEARS
30 YEARS
35 YEARS
Thank you for the many years of dedicated service!
