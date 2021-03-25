Smith Midland : J-J Hooks Barrier Market Continues Major Expansions

MIDLAND, VA, March 25, 2021 - Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID)

Easi-Set Worldwide, precast concrete products licensing subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, production expansion announcement.

On the heels of the recent news on market approval for J-J Hooks barrier in the nation's second largest transportation market, California, comes another licensed producer signing on the East Coast.

Ross Prestressed Concrete headquartered in Knoxville, TN. entered into a J-J Hooks manufacturing license with Easi-Set Worldwide on March 2, 2021. The widely-experienced precast concrete manufacturer has been serving the highway and commercial construction markets since 1976.

Their two PCI certified* production plants located in Knoxville and Bristol, TN are strategically positioned near Interstates 40, 75, and 81 to supply products throughout the southeast. J-J Hooks production will take place in their flagship Knoxville plant.

Ross's growth opportunities will be supported by the expertise and resources of their parent company Summers-Taylor. With over 80 years of experience and a team of more than 500 associates in there three (3) divisions: Ross Prestress, Simpson Construction & S T Logistics, they can expertly perform nearly all phases of any highway/heavy construction project.

'This agreement fits perfectly within our strategic growth plans for Easi-Set and Smith-Midland.' said Art Miles, president of Easi-Set.

*Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, represents the industry standard for professionalism and quality. To become PCI Certified, plants must demonstrate they have appropriate experience and training in manufacturing precast concrete, have quality systems and procedures in place and a commitment to quality throughout their organization.

About J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks is the industry's most successful private connection design with well over 16 million linear feet provided to highway construction projects in North America and abroad. J-J Hooks freestanding, pin-down and bolt-down designs have been MASH TL3 tested and are available from over 40 producers.

Discover more about J-J Hooks and its network of precast concrete licensed producers by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.JJHooks.com.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast products licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com. Contact: info@easiset.com

Investor Relations: Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy Three Part Advisors, LLC (214) 872-2710