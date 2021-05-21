Log in
    SMID   US8321561032

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION

(SMID)
Smith Midland : North Carolina Plant Wins Gold

05/21/2021 | 10:09am EDT
May 21, 2021 | Associate / Plant News

Announced yesterday at the annual NPCA (National Precast Concrete Association) Precast Show in New Orleans, the Smith-Carolina plant in Reidsville, NC received the Gold Safety Award.

'Congratulations to our team from North Carolina for the hard work and dedication to safety. I am so proud of our team,' stated Rod Smith, General Manager.

Smith-Midland Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
