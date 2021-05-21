Smith Midland : North Carolina Plant Wins Gold

May 21, 2021 | Associate / Plant News
Announced yesterday at the annual NPCA (National Precast Concrete Association) Precast Show in New Orleans, the Smith-Carolina plant in Reidsville, NC received the Gold Safety Award.
'Congratulations to our team from North Carolina for the hard work and dedication to safety. I am so proud of our team,' stated Rod Smith, General Manager.
