Smith & Nephew Plc specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing medical products and equipment. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - orthopedic surgery (39.9%): primarily orthopedic implants (hips, knees and shoulders); - sports medicine, arthroscopy and cervicofacial surgery (31.2%): surgery and damaged tissue repair products and instruments, visualization products, etc.; - wound care (28.9%): skin grafts for major burns victims, treatments for leg ulcers, etc. The United States accounts for 53.7% of net sales.