FTSE 100

Deutsche Bank starts Smith & Nephew with 'buy' - price target 1,350 pence

RBC leaves easyJet at 'sector perform' - price target 580 pence

RBC cuts DCC price target to 5,700 (5,800) pence - 'sector perform'

JPMorgan cuts B&M price target to 469 (471) pence - 'underweight'

FTSE 250

Berenberg raises Volution group price target to 600 (500) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank cuts SThree price target to 550 (600) pence - 'buy'

RBC raises Hochschild Mining price target to 240 (230) pence - 'outperform'

HSBC raises Ocado price target to 305 (285) pence - 'reduce'

OTHER

Barclays cuts South32 price target to 205 (220) pence - 'overweight'

UBS cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,727 (2,111) pence - 'buy'

RBC cuts Ryanair price target to 18 (24) EUR - 'outperform'

