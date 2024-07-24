(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and on Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank starts Smith & Nephew with 'buy' - price target 1,350 pence
RBC leaves easyJet at 'sector perform' - price target 580 pence
RBC cuts DCC price target to 5,700 (5,800) pence - 'sector perform'
JPMorgan cuts B&M price target to 469 (471) pence - 'underweight'
FTSE 250
Berenberg raises Volution group price target to 600 (500) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts SThree price target to 550 (600) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises Hochschild Mining price target to 240 (230) pence - 'outperform'
HSBC raises Ocado price target to 305 (285) pence - 'reduce'
OTHER
Barclays cuts South32 price target to 205 (220) pence - 'overweight'
UBS cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,727 (2,111) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts Ryanair price target to 18 (24) EUR - 'outperform'
