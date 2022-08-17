Smith & Nephew : 1. VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010 AND 2020 - Form 6-K

1. VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010 AND 2020

On 15 August 2022, the following awards of US$0.20 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in Smith & Nephew plc (the "Company") vested under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2010 & 2020.

i. FINAL VESTING ON 15 AUGUST 2022 OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS MADE UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010:

The awards were granted under the Global Share Plan 2010 on 15 August 2019. One third of the shares vested on 15 August 2020, a further third vested on 15 August 2021 and the final third vested on 15 August 2022. A number of Shares were sold to cover taxation obligations arising on the vesting of the awards.

The following relates to individual included in the below notification:

Reason for the notification Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Smith & Nephew plc LEI 213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each Identification code ISIN: GB0009223206 Nature of the transaction Final vesting of a Conditional Share Award granted on 15 August 2019 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2010. Date of Transaction 2022 - 08 - 15 Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name (Position) Status Price (£) Volume Aggregated information Total Ordinary Share Holding following the transaction * Total Ordinary Share Holding as a % of the Company's ISC following the transaction * Alison Parkes (Chief Compliance Officer) PDMR 10.558686 823 (of which 202 were sold and 621 retained) N/A Single Transaction 2,425.32487 ordinary shares (including 712.66244 in ADS') 0.00028%

* including those held by Persons Closely Associated with the Director/PDMR. All figures in these columns are stated to 5 decimal places where applicable.

ii. PARTIAL VESTING ON 15 AUGUST 2022 OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS MADE UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2020:

The awards were granted under the Global Share Plan 2020 on 13 August 2020. One third of the shares vested on 13 August 2021, a further third vested on 13 August 2022 and the final third will vest on 13 August 2023. A number of Shares were sold to cover taxation obligations arising on the vesting of the awards.

The following relates to individuals included in the below notification:

Reason for the notification Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Smith & Nephew plc LEI 213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each Identification code ISIN: GB0009223206 Nature of the transaction Partial vesting of a Conditional Share Award granted on 13 August 2020 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2020. Date of Transaction 2022 - 08 - 15 Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name (Position) Status Price (£) Volume Aggregated information Total Ordinary Share Holding following the transaction * Total Ordinary Share Holding as a % of the Company's ISC following the transaction * Alison Parkes (Chief Compliance Officer) PDMR 10.558686 819 (of which 200 were sold and 619 retained) N/A Single Transaction 3,044.32487 ordinary shares (including 712.66244 in ADS') 0.00035%

* including those held by Persons Closely Associated with the Director/PDMR. All figures in these columns are stated to 5 decimal places where applicable.

iii. PARTIAL VESTING ON 15 AUGUST 2022 OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS MADE UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2020:

The awards were granted under the Global Share Plan 2020 on 13 August 2021. One third of the shares vested on 13 August 2022, a further third will vest on 13 August 2023 and the final third will vest on 13 August 2024. A number of Shares were sold to cover taxation obligations arising on the vesting of the awards.

The following relates to individuals included in the below notification:

Reason for the notification Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Smith & Nephew plc LEI 213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each Identification code ISIN: GB0009223206 Nature of the transaction Partial vesting of a Conditional Share Award granted on 13 August 2021 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2020. Date of Transaction 2022 - 08 - 15 Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name (Position) Status Price (£) Volume Aggregated information Total Ordinary Share Holding following the transaction * Total Ordinary Share Holding as a % of the Company's ISC following the transaction * Alison Parkes (Chief Compliance Officer) PDMR 10.558686 1,219 (of which 298 were sold and 921 retained) N/A Single Transaction 3,965.32487 ordinary shares (including 712.66244 in ADS') 0.00045%

* including those held by Persons Closely Associated with the Director/PDMR. All figures in these columns are stated to 5 decimal places where applicable.

Sarah Carne

Deputy Company Secretary

Smith & Nephew plc

Tel: +44 (0)1923 477100