    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
1055.00 GBX   -0.47%
06:24aSMITH & NEPHEW : 1. VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010 AND 2020 - Form 6-K
PU
08/16UBS Trims Smith & Nephew's PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/15SMITH & NEPHEW : Transaction in Own Shares - Form 6-K
PU
Smith & Nephew : 1. VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010 AND 2020 - Form 6-K

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT
1. VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010 AND 2020
On 15 August 2022, the following awards of US$0.20 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in Smith & Nephew plc (the "Company") vested under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2010 & 2020.
i. FINAL VESTING ON 15 AUGUST 2022 OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS MADE UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2010:
The awards were granted under the Global Share Plan 2010 on 15 August 2019. One third of the shares vested on 15 August 2020, a further third vested on 15 August 2021 and the final third vested on 15 August 2022. A number of Shares were sold to cover taxation obligations arising on the vesting of the awards.
The following relates to individual included in the below notification:
Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Final vesting of a Conditional Share Award granted on 15 August 2019 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2010.
Date of Transaction
2022 - 08 - 15
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name
(Position)
Status
Price (£)
Volume
Aggregated information
Total Ordinary Share Holding following the transaction *
Total Ordinary Share Holding as a % of the Company's ISC following the transaction *
Alison Parkes
(Chief Compliance Officer)
PDMR
10.558686
823 (of which 202 were sold and 621 retained)
N/A Single Transaction
2,425.32487 ordinary shares (including 712.66244 in ADS')
0.00028%
* including those held by Persons Closely Associated with the Director/PDMR. All figures in these columns are stated to 5 decimal places where applicable.
ii. PARTIAL VESTING ON 15 AUGUST 2022 OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS MADE UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2020:
The awards were granted under the Global Share Plan 2020 on 13 August 2020. One third of the shares vested on 13 August 2021, a further third vested on 13 August 2022 and the final third will vest on 13 August 2023. A number of Shares were sold to cover taxation obligations arising on the vesting of the awards.
The following relates to individuals included in the below notification:
Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Partial vesting of a Conditional Share Award granted on 13 August 2020 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2020.
Date of Transaction
2022 - 08 - 15
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name
(Position)
Status
Price (£)
Volume
Aggregated information
Total Ordinary Share Holding following the transaction *
Total Ordinary Share Holding as a % of the Company's ISC following the transaction *
Alison Parkes
(Chief Compliance Officer)
PDMR
10.558686
819 (of which 200 were sold and 619 retained)
N/A Single Transaction
3,044.32487 ordinary shares (including 712.66244 in ADS')
0.00035%
* including those held by Persons Closely Associated with the Director/PDMR. All figures in these columns are stated to 5 decimal places where applicable.
iii. PARTIAL VESTING ON 15 AUGUST 2022 OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS MADE UNDER THE GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2020:
The awards were granted under the Global Share Plan 2020 on 13 August 2021. One third of the shares vested on 13 August 2022, a further third will vest on 13 August 2023 and the final third will vest on 13 August 2024. A number of Shares were sold to cover taxation obligations arising on the vesting of the awards.
The following relates to individuals included in the below notification:
Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Partial vesting of a Conditional Share Award granted on 13 August 2021 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2020.
Date of Transaction
2022 - 08 - 15
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name
(Position)
Status
Price (£)
Volume
Aggregated information
Total Ordinary Share Holding following the transaction *
Total Ordinary Share Holding as a % of the Company's ISC following the transaction *
Alison Parkes
(Chief Compliance Officer)
PDMR
10.558686
1,219 (of which 298 were sold and 921 retained)
N/A Single Transaction
3,965.32487 ordinary shares (including 712.66244 in ADS')
0.00045%
* including those held by Persons Closely Associated with the Director/PDMR. All figures in these columns are stated to 5 decimal places where applicable.
Sarah Carne
Deputy Company Secretary
Smith & Nephew plc
Tel: +44 (0)1923 477100

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
