Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares through the Company's Dividend Re-Investment Plan following the 2023 final dividend payment on 22 May 2024.
Date of Transaction
2024 - 05 - 22
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name
(Position)
Director / PDMR
Price
Volume
Aggregated information
Helen Barraclough
(Group General Counsel and Company Secretary)
PDMR
10.1921
627.51301
N/A Single Transaction
Craig Gaffin
(President, Global Orthopaedics)
PDMR
10.1921
132.42844
N/A Single Transaction
Paul Connolly
(President, Global Operations)
PDMR
10.1921
290.35933
N/A Single Transaction
Phil Cowdy
Chief Corporate Development & Corporate Affairs Officer
PDMR
10.1921
158.47807
N/A Single Transaction
Mizanu Kebede
(Chief Quality & Regulatory Affairs Officer)
PDMR
10.1921
166.31452
N/A Single Transaction
Deepak Nath
(Chief Executive Officer)
Director
10.1921
2,866.48338
N/A Single Transaction
Alison Parkes
(Chief Compliance Officer)
PDMR
10.1921
78.39762
N/A Single Transaction
Scott Schaffner
(President, Sports Medicine)
PDMR
10.1921
1,168.88629
N/A Single Transaction
Vasant Padmanabhan
(President Research & Development and ENT)
PDMR
10.1921
196.76528
N/A Single Transaction
Smith & Nephew plc
(Registrant)
Date: May 24, 2024
By:
/s/ Helen Barraclough
Helen Barraclough
Company Secretary
