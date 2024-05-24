a9154p

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.
Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares through the Company's Dividend Re-Investment Plan following the 2023 final dividend payment on 22 May 2024.
Date of Transaction
2024 - 05 - 22
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name
(Position)
Director / PDMR
Price
Volume
Aggregated information
Helen Barraclough
(Group General Counsel and Company Secretary)
PDMR
10.1921
627.51301
N/A Single Transaction
Craig Gaffin
(President, Global Orthopaedics)
PDMR
10.1921
132.42844
N/A Single Transaction
Paul Connolly
(President, Global Operations)
PDMR
10.1921
290.35933
N/A Single Transaction
Phil Cowdy
Chief Corporate Development & Corporate Affairs Officer
PDMR
10.1921
158.47807
N/A Single Transaction
Mizanu Kebede
(Chief Quality & Regulatory Affairs Officer)
PDMR
10.1921
166.31452
N/A Single Transaction
Deepak Nath
(Chief Executive Officer)
Director
10.1921
2,866.48338
N/A Single Transaction
Alison Parkes
(Chief Compliance Officer)
PDMR
10.1921
78.39762
N/A Single Transaction
Scott Schaffner
(President, Sports Medicine)
PDMR
10.1921
1,168.88629
N/A Single Transaction
Vasant Padmanabhan
(President Research & Development and ENT)
PDMR
10.1921
196.76528
N/A Single Transaction
Sarah Carne
Deputy Company Secretary
Smith & Nephew plc
Tel: +44 (0)1923 477100
