May 24, 2024

SMITH & NEPHEW plc

Building 5, Croxley Park, Hatters Lane

Watford, England, WD18 8YE

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

24 May 2024

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

Reason for the notification Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Smith & Nephew plc LEI 213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each Identification code ISIN: GB0009223206 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares through the Company's Dividend Re-Investment Plan following the 2023 final dividend payment on 22 May 2024. Date of Transaction 2024 - 05 - 22 Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name (Position) Director / PDMR Price Volume Aggregated information Helen Barraclough (Group General Counsel and Company Secretary) PDMR 10.1921 627.51301 N/A Single Transaction Craig Gaffin (President, Global Orthopaedics) PDMR 10.1921 132.42844 N/A Single Transaction Paul Connolly (President, Global Operations) PDMR 10.1921 290.35933 N/A Single Transaction Phil Cowdy Chief Corporate Development & Corporate Affairs Officer PDMR 10.1921 158.47807 N/A Single Transaction Mizanu Kebede (Chief Quality & Regulatory Affairs Officer) PDMR 10.1921 166.31452 N/A Single Transaction Deepak Nath (Chief Executive Officer) Director 10.1921 2,866.48338 N/A Single Transaction Alison Parkes (Chief Compliance Officer) PDMR 10.1921 78.39762 N/A Single Transaction Scott Schaffner (President, Sports Medicine) PDMR 10.1921 1,168.88629 N/A Single Transaction Vasant Padmanabhan (President Research & Development and ENT) PDMR 10.1921 196.76528 N/A Single Transaction

Sarah Carne

Deputy Company Secretary

Smith & Nephew plc

Tel: +44 (0)1923 477100

Smith & Nephew plc (Registrant) Date: May 24, 2024 By: /s/ Helen Barraclough Helen Barraclough Company Secretary

