a4361z
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
August 07, 2024
Commission File Number 001-14978
SMITH & NEPHEW plc
(Registrant's name)
Building 5, Croxley Park, Hatters Lane
Watford, England, WD18 8YE
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F a Form 40-F __
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
07 August 2024
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.
On 05 August 2024 the following ordinary shares of US$0.20 (the "Shares") in Smith & Nephew plc (the "Company") were purchased in line with Smith & Nephew plc's Remuneration Policy to pay part of its Non-Executive Directors' fees in Shares. These Shares were purchased net of tax and expenses.
The following notification relates to Rupert Soames:
Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Share purchase in lieu of part of annual fees.
Date of Transaction
2024 - 08 - 05
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name
Director / PDMR
Price
Volume
Aggregated information
Rupert Soames
Chair
£11.66017
5,370 ordinary shares
N/A Single Transaction
Helen Barraclough
Group Company Secretary
Smith & Nephew plc
Tel: +44 (0)1923 477100
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Smith & Nephew plc
(Registrant)
Date: August 07, 2024
By:
/s/ Helen Barraclough
Helen Barraclough
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Smith & Nephew plc published this content on
07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 August 2024 10:39:27 UTC.