August 07, 2024

SMITH & NEPHEW plc

Building 5, Croxley Park, Hatters Lane

Watford, England, WD18 8YE

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

07 August 2024

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

On 05 August 2024 the following ordinary shares of US$0.20 (the "Shares") in Smith & Nephew plc (the "Company") were purchased in line with Smith & Nephew plc's Remuneration Policy to pay part of its Non-Executive Directors' fees in Shares. These Shares were purchased net of tax and expenses.

The following notification relates to Rupert Soames:

Reason for the notification Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Smith & Nephew plc LEI 213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Smith & Nephew plc ordinary shares of USD 0.20 each Identification code ISIN: GB0009223206 Nature of the transaction Share purchase in lieu of part of annual fees. Date of Transaction 2024 - 08 - 05 Place of Transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name Director / PDMR Price Volume Aggregated information Rupert Soames Chair £11.66017 5,370 ordinary shares N/A Single Transaction

Helen Barraclough

Group Company Secretary

Smith & Nephew plc

Tel: +44 (0)1923 477100

