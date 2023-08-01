SHARE 1 August 2023 Smith+Nephew retains FTSE4Good Status for 22nd consecutive year

Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN; LSE:SN), the global medical technology business, is proud to announce it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the following the latest reviews. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

