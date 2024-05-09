Stock SN. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Smith & Nephew Plc

Equities

SN.

GB0009223206

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 05:41:25 2024-05-09 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,000 GBX -0.69% +1.46% -7.28%
11:16am SMITH & NEPHEW : Q1 24: A few positives underneath the top-line miss Alphavalue
May. 03 Jefferies cuts AJ Bell; Deutsche likes ConvaTec AN
Company Profile

Smith & Nephew Plc specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing medical products and equipment. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - orthopedic surgery (39.9%): primarily orthopedic implants (hips, knees and shoulders); - sports medicine, arthroscopy and cervicofacial surgery (31.2%): surgery and damaged tissue repair products and instruments, visualization products, etc.; - wound care (28.9%): skin grafts for major burns victims, treatments for leg ulcers, etc. The United States accounts for 53.7% of net sales.
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Ratings for Smith & Nephew Plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
12.59 USD
Average target price
16.36 USD
Spread / Average Target
+29.96%
Sector Medical Devices & Implants

1st Jan change Capi.
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Stock Smith & Nephew Plc
-7.23% 10.97B
STRYKER CORPORATION Stock Stryker Corporation
+9.96% 125B
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. Stock Imeik Technology Development Co.,Ltd.
+2.70% 8.99B
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
-19.67% 4.86B
GLAUKOS CORPORATION Stock Glaukos Corporation
+34.49% 5.38B
AXONICS, INC. Stock Axonics, Inc.
+8.18% 3.43B
ENOVIS CORPORATION Stock Enovis Corporation
-9.55% 2.78B
BEIJING BALANCE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.
-5.57% 2.22B
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech Co., Ltd.
-0.60% 2.21B
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC. Stock Double Medical Technology Inc.
-21.53% 1.82B
Medical Devices & Implants
