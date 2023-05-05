Smith & Nephew : STERLING AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND - Form 6-K

STERLING AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND

As announced on 21 February 2023, a final dividend of 23.1 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 will be paid on 17 May 2023 to shareholders whose name appeared on the Register at the close of business on 31 March 2023. Those shareholders whose address on the Register is in the UK, and those who have validly elected to receive sterling dividends, will receive a dividend of 18.38 pence per share.

Helen Barraclough

Company Secretary

Smith & Nephew plc

Tel: 01923 477100



