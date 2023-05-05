Advanced search
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:50:26 2023-05-05 am EDT
1267.75 GBX   -0.53%
06:31aSmith & Nephew : STERLING AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND - Form 6-K
PU
05/02Smith+Nephew Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Pico™ Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
CI
04/27The usual conundrum
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smith & Nephew : STERLING AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND - Form 6-K

05/05/2023 | 06:31am EDT
STERLING AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND
As announced on 21 February 2023, a final dividend of 23.1 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 will be paid on 17 May 2023 to shareholders whose name appeared on the Register at the close of business on 31 March 2023. Those shareholders whose address on the Register is in the UK, and those who have validly elected to receive sterling dividends, will receive a dividend of 18.38 pence per share.
Helen Barraclough
Company Secretary
Smith & Nephew plc
Tel: 01923 477100

Attachments

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 531 M - -
Net income 2023 478 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 466 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 13 968 M 13 968 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 19 012
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 16,01 $
Average target price 16,92 $
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak S Nath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Rupert Christopher Soames Chairman-Designate
Paul Connolly President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC14.87%13 968
STRYKER CORPORATION16.42%108 048
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.19%16 633
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.6.06%7 793
ENOVIS CORPORATION7.51%3 136
AXONICS, INC.-19.41%2 539
