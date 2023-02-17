Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smith & Nephew Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25:27 2023-02-17 am EST
1142.75 GBX   -1.19%
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower on US Rate Rise Jitters
DJ
03:00aSmith & Nephew appoints former Serco CEO Soames as new chair
AN
02:56aSmith & Nephew : +Nephew announces Rupert Soames as Chair Designate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smith & Nephew appoints former Serco CEO Soames as new chair

02/17/2023 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Smith & Nephew PLC on Friday appointed former Serco Group PLC chief executive Rupert Soames as its new chair.

Soames will be appointed as an independent non-executive director at the company's annual general meeting on April 26, and will succeed Roberto Quarta as chair from September 15.

Smith & Nephew said Quarta has agreed to continue as chair to ensure a "smooth transition" and will put himself forward for re-election as a non-executive director on this basis.

Quarta joined the London-based portfolio medical technology company in 2013 as chair.

Smith & Nephew said Soames has "extensive global leadership experience in both executive and non-executive roles."

Most recently, Soames spent eight years as chief executive officer of Serco Group PLC. Serco is a FTSE 250-listed Hampshire-based outsourcer.

Between 2014 and 2022, Soames was CEO of support services company Aggreko PLC.

Senior Independent Director Marc Owen said: "The board conducted an extensive search for a new Chair and we are delighted to welcome Rupert to the board. We believe that Rupert's extensive track record of value creation in global companies and deep understanding of corporate governance will help Deepak Nath and his team deliver on their existing plans to grow the business and to improve its operational performance."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.67% 20044.69 Delayed Quote.7.00%
SERCO GROUP PLC -0.22% 147.876 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC -1.02% 1144.5 Delayed Quote.4.24%
All news about SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower on US Rate Rise Jitters
DJ
03:00aSmith & Nephew appoints former Serco CEO Soames as new chair
AN
02:56aSmith & Nephew : +Nephew announces Rupert Soames as Chair Designate
PU
02:38aSmith+Nephew names ex-Serco Group CEO Rupert Soames as chair designate
RE
02:26aSmith & Nephew Names Former Serco Group CEO as Chair Designate
MT
02/16In Weightlessness
MS
02/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26Smith & Nephew : Timing of Smith+Nephew 2022 Full Year Results - Form 6-K
PU
01/25Miach Orthopaedics, Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from Sec..
CI
01/20Miach Orthopaedics, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $30.374822 million in fun..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 212 M - -
Net income 2022 396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 12 117 M 12 117 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,89 $
Average target price 15,80 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak S Nath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Ian Melling Senior Vice President-Group Finance
Paul Connolly President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC4.24%12 117
STRYKER CORPORATION7.66%100 496
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.8.11%19 498
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.10.37%8 076
ENOVIS CORPORATION18.01%3 420
AXONICS, INC.-8.08%2 853