July 04, 2024 at 04:10 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Smith & Nephew PLC got a boost on Thursday, after activist investor Cevian Capital II GP Ltd took a stake in the firm.

Shares in the London-based medical technology company were up 6.4% at 1,049.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

The wider FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, was up 0.6%.

Activist investor Cevian, which holds its headquarters in Stockholm, has acquired a 5.02% stake in Smith & Nephew.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.