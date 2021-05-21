Log in
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Smith & Nephew : Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2 (b) under the Securities Exchange Act of (Form 6-K)

05/21/2021
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2 (b) under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934.]
Yes No X
--- ---
If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the
registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2 (b) : 82- n/a.
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
21 May 2021
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR') AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.
On 21 May 2021 the following awards of US$0.20 ordinary shares (the 'Shares') in Smith & Nephew plc (the 'Company') were granted under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2020. The awards have been made in London and are based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 20 May 2021 of £15.495.
1. PERFORMANCE SHARE PROGRAMME 2021 AWARDS GRANTED UNDER THE SMITH & NEPHEW GLOBAL SHARE PLAN 2020
The Remuneration Committee has approved performance conditions attached to the vesting of these awards, which are detailed below. These awards will vest on 21 May 2024 for the Executive Directors and 9 March 2024 for the other participants, subject to the achievement of the performance conditions which are measured over the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023 as set out below.
The number of shares subject to the above awards are shown at target vesting. Should maximum vesting be achieved, participants will receive 2x the number of shares shown below. Participants will receive an additional number of shares equivalent to the amount of dividend payable per vested share during the relevant performance period.
The following relates to all individuals included in this section:
Reason for the notification
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Smith & Nephew plc
LEI
213800ZTMDN8S67S1H61
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Smith & Nephew plc Ordinary Shares of USD 0.20 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0009223206
Nature of the transaction
Performance Share Awards granted at target on 21 May 2021 under the Smith & Nephew Global Share Plan 2020.
Date of Transaction
2021 - 05 - 21
Place of Transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name (Position)
Director / PDMR
Price (£)
Volume
Aggregated information
Bradley Cannon
(President Sports Medicine & ENT)
PDMR
15.495
57,367
N/A Single Transaction
Peter Coenen
(President EMEA Region)
PDMR
15.495
31,627
N/A Single Transaction
Phil Cowdy
(Chief Business Development & Corporate Affairs Officer)
PDMR
15.495
25,605
N/A Single Transaction
Roland Diggelmann
(Chief Executive Officer)
Executive
Director
15.495
96,174
N/A Single Transaction
Myra Eskes
(President APAC Region)
PDMR
15.495
32,625
N/A Single Transaction
Simon Fraser
(President Advanced Wound Management)
PDMR
15.495
49,153
N/A Single Transaction
Melissa Guerdan
(Chief Quality & Regulatory Affairs Officer)
PDMR
15.495
30,423
N/A Single Transaction
Skip Kiil
(President Orthopaedics)
PDMR
15.495
70,367
N/A Single Transaction
Elga Lohler
(Chief HR Officer)
PDMR
15.495
32,622
N/A Single Transaction
Anne-Françoise Nesmes
(Chief Financial Officer)
Executive
Director
15.495
51,468
N/A Single Transaction
Catheryn O'Rourke
(Chief Legal & Compliance Officer)
PDMR
15.495
34,098
N/A Single Transaction
Vasant Padmanabhan
(President Research & Development)
PDMR
15.495
31,967
N/A Single Transaction
Susan Swabey
(Company Secretary)
PDMR
15.495
5,484
N/A Single Transaction
As explained on page 119 of the 2020 Annual Report the performance conditions applying to these awards have been determined by the Remuneration Committee having now had more time to understand how COVID-19 might impact upon our business between 2021 and 2023.
The awards made to the Executive Directors are subject to four equally weighted performance measures: Total Shareholder Return (TSR), Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), Global Revenue Growth and Cumulative Free Cash Flow. Page 119 of the 2020 Annual Report explains how TSR will be measured and defines the calculation of ROIC.
The awards subject to TSR will vest as follows. The two equally weighted peer groups are defined on page 119 of the 2020 Annual Report.
Award vesting as % of salary at date of grant
Sector based peer group
FTSE100 peer group
Below the index
Nil
Nil
Equaling the index
8.6%
8.6%
8% above the index
34.4%
34.4%
Awards will vest on a straight-line basis between these points. The maximum has been set significantly above target reflecting the maximum opportunity for outperformance.
The awards subject to ROIC will vest as follows:
Return on Invested Capital
Year ended 31 December 2023
Award vesting as a % of salary
Below 9.8%
Nil
9.8%
17.2%
11.8%
34.4%
13.8%
68.8%
Awards will vest on a straight-line basis between these points.
The awards subject to Revenue Growth will vest as follows:
Three years ended 31 December 2023
Award vesting as a % of salary
Below Threshold
Nil
Threshold (-8% of target)
17.2%
Target - set by reference to our expectations
34.4%
Maximum or above (+8% of target)
68.8%
Awards will vest on a straight-line basis between these points.
Revenue Growth targets for the three years ended 31 December 2023 for these awards, even though now determined, will not be disclosed until the 2023 Annual Report, when the Remuneration Committee will discuss performance against the target. It is not possible to disclose precise targets at the time of grant to avoid giving commercially sensitive information to our competitors concerning our growth plans.
The awards subject to Cumulative Free Cash Flow will vest as follows:
Cumulative free cash flow
Three years ended 31 December 2023
Award vesting as % of salary
Below $1,370m
Nil
$1,370m
17.2%
$1,712m
34.4%
$2,054m
68.8%
Awards will vest on a straight-line basis between these points.
Susan Swabey
Company Secretary
Smith & Nephew plc
Tel: +44 (0)1923 477410

Disclaimer

Smith & Nephew plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
