Smith+Nephew tops quarterly expectations as elective surgeries pick up

April 28 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Smith+Nephew on Thursday beat analysts' expectations for first-quarter sales, helped by an easing of supply chain constraints and a revival in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The London-listed company's revenue rose 5.9% to $1.31 billion on an underlying basis in the period ended April 2, above analysts' expectation https://www.smith-nephew.com/investor-centre/reporting/analyst-consensus/smith-and-nephew of a 2.8% rise to $1.27 billion at the median.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)