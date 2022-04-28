Log in
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/27 11:35:11 am EDT
1268.50 GBX   +0.63%
1268.50 GBX   +0.63%
02:11aSmith+Nephew tops quarterly expectations as elective surgeries pick up
RE
02:07aEarnings Flash (SN..L) SMITH & NEPHEW Posts Q1 Revenue $1.31B
MT
04/27Smith+Nephew to showcase JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System at ESSKA Congress 2022
AQ
Smith+Nephew tops quarterly expectations as elective surgeries pick up

04/28/2022 | 02:11am EDT
April 28 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Smith+Nephew on Thursday beat analysts' expectations for first-quarter sales, helped by an easing of supply chain constraints and a revival in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The London-listed company's revenue rose 5.9% to $1.31 billion on an underlying basis in the period ended April 2, above analysts' expectation https://www.smith-nephew.com/investor-centre/reporting/analyst-consensus/smith-and-nephew of a 2.8% rise to $1.27 billion at the median.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 384 M - -
Net income 2022 485 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 13 834 M 13 834 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 18 369
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,88 $
Average target price 19,33 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak S Nath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Paul Connolly President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-1.93%13 834
STRYKER CORPORATION-6.83%94 010
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.06%6 224
AXONICS, INC.-0.50%2 730
GLAUKOS CORPORATION19.10%2 504
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-34.91%2 100