Smith+Nephew tops quarterly expectations as elective surgeries pick up

April 28 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Smith+Nephew
on Thursday beat analysts' expectations for first-quarter
sales, helped by an easing of supply chain constraints and a
revival in elective surgeries that were delayed during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The London-listed company's revenue rose 5.9% to $1.31
billion on an underlying basis in the period ended April 2,
above analysts' expectation https://www.smith-nephew.com/investor-centre/reporting/analyst-consensus/smith-and-nephew
of a 2.8% rise to $1.27 billion at the median.
