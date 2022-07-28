Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smith & Nephew Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:50 2022-07-28 am EDT
1090.75 GBX   -9.44%
03:36aUK's Smith+Nephew shares dive 10% after profit margin warning
RE
02:48aSmith & Nephew Posts Interim Profit Drop Amid Supply Chain Issues, China Lockdowns
MT
02:19aSMITH & NEPHEW : +Nephew Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results
PU
Summary 
Summary

UK's Smith+Nephew shares dive 10% after profit margin warning

07/28/2022 | 03:36am EDT
(Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew on Thursday warned of lower annual profit margin, weighed by surging inflation and supply chain challenges, sending its shares down 10% to their lowest since March 2020.

The London-listed company expects profit margin for 2022 to be around 17.5%, compared with an earlier forecast of 18.50%. It also reported a 4% fall in trading profit for the first half of the year.

Founded in 1856, Smith+Nephew makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, along with wound dressings and other surgical technologies.

"Orthopaedics continues to be held back by execution and supply chain challenges", Chief Executive Office Deepak Nath said, after the division reported a 1.1% decline in its revenue for the quarter ended on July 2.

Medical product makers saw challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the crisis forced hospitals to delay elective surgeries to accommodate infected patients, and the supply chain issues still linger amid the spread of new variants.

The company, which reported a 3.5% rise in underlying revenue for the first half of year, continues to expect full-year underlying revenue growth of 4% to 5%.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 317 M - -
Net income 2022 481 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 079 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 12 639 M 12 639 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 18 369
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,51 $
Average target price 17,91 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak S Nath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Ian Melling Senior Vice President-Group Finance
Paul Connolly President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-6.88%12 639
STRYKER CORPORATION-20.80%77 298
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.43%5 627
AXONICS, INC.15.23%2 965
GLAUKOS CORPORATION14.65%2 410
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-28.72%2 206