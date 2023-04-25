Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Smith & Nephew Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25:29 2023-04-25 am EDT
1262.75 GBX   -0.92%
03:04aWhitbread profit soars on rebound in demand
AN
04/24Smith & Nephew Launches New Device For Knee Surgeries
MT
04/20Telecom, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitbread profit soars on rebound in demand

04/25/2023 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London opened lower on Tuesday, following mixed trading in Asia and the US.

"Markets continue to square dance around a dozen variables, including a busy week of earnings reports, the start of the typical 'end-of-month' data mash, debt ceiling concerns, a possible Bank of Japan market-moving event, and the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank next week," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The dollar will be in focus in the coming days, with a US gross domestic product reading due at the end of the week.

In the final three months of 2022, US GDP expanded by 2.6% from the preceding quarter in the final three months of 2022. Markets are expecting GDP growth to slow to 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023, according to FXStreet.

Early Tuesday in London, Premier Inn-owner Whitbread reported a strong set of results, boosted by a rebound in demand.

Here is what you need to know at the London market open:

----------

MARKETS

----------

FTSE 100: down 33.07 points, or 0.4%, at 7,881.06

----------

Hang Seng: closed down 1.8% at 19,611.63

Nikkei 225: closed up 0.1% at 28,620.07

Financial markets in Sydney closed for Anzac Day holiday

----------

DJIA: closed up 66.44 points, 0.2%, at 33,875.402

S&P 500: closed up 0.1% at 4,137.04

Nasdaq Composite: closed down 0.3% at 12,037.20

----------

EUR: higher at USD1.1051 (USD1.1026)

GBP: higher at USD1.2478 (USD1.2457)

USD: lower at JPY134.20 (JPY134.38)

Gold: higher at USD1,994.71 per ounce (USD1,982.78)

(Brent): higher at USD82.60 a barrel (USD82.10)

(changes since previous London equities close)

----------

ECONOMICS

----------

Tuesday's key economic events still to come:

11:00 BST UK CBI industrial trends survey

08:55 EDT US Johnson Redbook retail sales index

09:00 EDT US house price index

10:00 EDT US new residential sales

10:00 EDT US Richmond Fed business activity survey

10:00 EDT US consumer confidence index

16:30 EDT US API weekly statistical bulletin

----------

UK public sector net borrowing totalled GBP20.71 billion in March. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, totalled GBP21.5 billion, GBP16.3 billion more than in March last year. According to the Office for National Statistics, this was the second-highest March borrowing since monthly records began in 1993. In March, the UK central government received GBP81.0 billion in taxes and other income, 2.0% more than in March 2022. However, over the same period, spending increased by 17% to GBP104.7 billion. The ONS said this, in part, reflected the cost of the combined energy support schemes provided to households and businesses in March.

----------

BROKER RATING CHANGES

----------

JPMorgan raises Smith & Nephew price target to 1,557 (1,243) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman raises Aston Martin price target to 212 (211) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 22.50 (22) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 100

----------

Associated British Foods reported "very good" retail footfall and a better-than-expected margin at Primark in the 24 weeks ended March 4. During the half, pretax profit climbed to GBP644 million from GBP635 million the year prior. Revenue from continuing operations jumped 21% to GBP9.56 billion from GBP7.88 billion. Chief Executive George Weston said the period was marked by "extreme and volatile" inflation in all its business. He noted the company has taken "considerable" action to mitigate these costs, however, through operational cost savings and pricing. Looking forward, AB Foods said the continued recovery from customers of its rising input costs remains a "priority". For the full-year, the company continues to expect adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share to be "broadly" in line with the year prior. AB Foods declared an interim dividend of 14.2 pence per share.

----------

Whitbread delivered a "fantastic" set of results as market demand recovered, Chief Executive Dominic Paul said. In the financial year that ended March 2, pretax profit totalled GBP374.9 million, multiplied from GBP58.2 million the year before. Whitbread said this was above pre-pandemic levels, driven primarily by its Premier Inn UK division. Revenue surged to GBP2.63 billion from GBP1.70 billion. The company recommended a final dividend of 49.8 pence per share. It also announced a GBP300 million share buyback programme. Whitbread said its current trading remains strong, despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 250

----------

IWG reported record quarterly revenue in the first quarter of 2023. The flexible workspace provider posted revenue of GBP760 million, up 20% from GBP609 million the previous year in constant currency. IWG said the growth was driven by continuing global demand for hybrid working solutions and by the acquisition of Instant Group in March 2022. IWG signed a total of 170 new centre deals in the quarter, compared to 51 the year prior. It expects most of these to open through the course of 2023 and to then contribute to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation "gradually" as centre revenue builds. Looking forward, IWG said: "Whilst we continue to see higher demand for hybrid working solutions globally with companies reducing their real estate costs and responding to the needs of their employees, there are also macroeconomic headwinds which can impact demand...We remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for 2023 and do not change our financial outlook from our statement at the full-year results on 7 March 2023. We are confident that Ebitda will remain in line with management's expectations with net debt falling during the year."

----------

Quilter reported asset under management and administration at the end of March stood at GBP101.9 billion, up 2% from the end of December. This reflect net inflows and a "modest" pick-up in equity market and "slightly" lower bond yields in the quarter, the wealth manager explained. Net inflows totalled GBP313 million, below the prior year's GBP1.05 billion. Quilter said the annual comparison reflected the period prior to the start of the conflict in Ukraine. It noted that first quarter net inflows were nearly double the level in the final quarter of 2022. Chief Executive Steven Levin said: "From a low base around the end of the year, each subsequent month has demonstrated an improvement on the prior period. There is good momentum in our business. In-flows in the Quilter channel remain strong, with continued double digit net flows as a percentage of opening AuMA in both our High Net Worth and Affluent segments."

----------

OTHER COMPANIES

----------

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners noted an "encouraging" start the year, with "solid" top-line growth which it said should set the company up "really well" for the rest of the year. Revenue totalled EUR4.15 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up 12% against the year prior. Revenue per unit case stood at EUR5.50. Coca-Cola EP kept its full-year guidance unchanged, expecting comparable revenue growth between 6% and 8% in 2023. Guidance for cost of sales per unit case comparable growth was also unchanged at around 8%. The company declared a interim dividend of EUR0.67 per share.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -3.70% 1988.5 Delayed Quote.31.35%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -1.24% 224.516 Delayed Quote.46.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.34% 0.6682 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
BRENT OIL 0.24% 82.54 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.2462 Delayed Quote.2.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7376 Delayed Quote.0.07%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 0.00% 56.4 Real-time Quote.9.62%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 33875.4 Real-time Quote.2.00%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 148.1 Delayed Quote.4.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.1035 Delayed Quote.2.69%
FTSE 100 -0.42% 7882.37 Delayed Quote.6.18%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.32% 19161.92 Delayed Quote.1.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012212 Delayed Quote.0.84%
IWG PLC -2.06% 166 Delayed Quote.2.11%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.51% 1180.05 Real-time Quote.9.26%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.29% 12037.2 Real-time Quote.15.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.61709 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 28620.07 Real-time Quote.9.58%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.13% 14.91 Real-time Quote.22.36%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.50% 1598.23 Real-time Quote.5.73%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC -0.59% 1267.5 Delayed Quote.14.87%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.16% 63.95 Delayed Quote.0.69%
WHITBREAD PLC 3.91% 3266 Delayed Quote.21.63%
WTI 0.21% 78.748 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
All news about SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
03:04aWhitbread profit soars on rebound in demand
AN
04/24Smith & Nephew Launches New Device For Knee Surgeries
MT
04/20Telecom, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/11Pharma, Tech Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/11No worries!
MS
04/11Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Boeing, Entain, Match Grou..
MS
04/10Smith+Nephew Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Bring Unique NAVBIT SPRINT Solut..
CI
03/30SMITH & NEPHEW PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/29Barclays cuts Smith & Nephew; UBS likes Spirent
AN
03/29Trading timid; Next falls as profit to decline
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 494 M - -
Net income 2023 479 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 13 860 M 13 860 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
EV / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 19 012
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Duration : Period :
Smith & Nephew Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,87 $
Average target price 16,44 $
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak S Nath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Paul Connolly President-Global Operations
Alison Parkes Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC14.87%13 860
STRYKER CORPORATION23.54%114 422
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-9.02%16 167
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.9.39%8 026
ENOVIS CORPORATION8.80%3 173
AXONICS, INC.-3.93%3 001
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer