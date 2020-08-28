American Outdoor Brands : 2020 Proxy

All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the meeting and vote electronically during the meeting. To assure your representation at the meeting, however, you are urged to vote by proxy as soon as possible over the Internet as instructed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or, if you receive paper copies of the proxy materials by mail, you can also vote by telephone or by mail by following the instructions on the proxy card. You may vote electronically during the meeting even if you have previously given your proxy.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, will be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting of stockholders. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, vote, and submit your questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2020 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held for the following purposes:

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on October 13, 2020. These proxy materials, which include the notice of annual meeting, this proxy statement, and our 2020 Annual Report for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, are available at www.proxyvote.com.

In accordance with rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, that allow companies to furnish their proxy materials over the Internet, we are mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials instead of a paper copy of our proxy statement and our 2020 Annual Report to most of our stockholders. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions on how to access those documents and vote over the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also contains instructions on how to request a paper copy of our proxy materials, including our proxy statement, our 2020 Annual Report, and a form of proxy card. We believe this process will allow us to provide our stockholders the information they need in a more timely manner, while reducing the environmental impact and lowering our costs of printing and delivering the proxy materials.

The enclosed proxy is being solicited on behalf of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, by our Board of Directors for use at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in this proxy statement and in the accompanying notice. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ SWBI2020 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

VOTING AND OTHER MATTERS

Stockholders Entitled to Vote; Record Date; How to Vote

Stockholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020, which we have set as the record date, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. On the record date, there were outstanding 55,900,419 shares of our common stock. Each stockholder voting at the meeting, either electronically during the meeting or by proxy, may cast one vote per share of common stock held on all matters to be voted on at the meeting.

If, on August 21, 2020, your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Issuer Direct Corporation, then you are a stockholder of record. As a stockholder of record, you may vote electronically during the meeting. Alternatively, you may vote by proxy over the Internet as instructed above or, if you receive paper copies of the proxy materials by mail, by using the accompanying proxy card or by telephone. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to vote by proxy over the Internet as instructed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or, if you receive paper copies of the proxy materials by mail, by filling out and returning the enclosed proxy card, or by telephone as instructed on the enclosed proxy card to ensure your vote is counted. Even if you have submitted a proxy before the meeting, you may still attend the meeting and vote electronically during the meeting.

If, on August 21, 2020, your shares were held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, or similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the meeting. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank, or other nominee on how to vote the shares in your account. You should have received voting instructions with these proxy materials from that organization rather than from us. You should follow the instructions provided by that organization to submit your proxy. You are also invited to attend the meeting. However, since you are not the stockholder of record, you may not vote your shares electronically during the meeting unless you obtain a "legal proxy" from the broker, bank, or other nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares at the meeting.

How to Attend the Meeting; Asking Questions

You are entitled to attend the meeting only if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020, which we have set as the record date, or you hold a valid proxy for the meeting. You may attend the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2020 and using your 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials to enter the meeting. If, on August 21, 2020, your shares were held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, or similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name," and you will be required to provide proof of beneficial ownership, such as your most recent account statement as of the record date, a copy of the voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank, trustee, or nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership. If you do not comply with the procedures outlined above, you will not be admitted to the virtual annual meeting.

Stockholders who wish to submit a question for the meeting may do so live during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2020.

Quorum

The presence, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the total number of shares of common stock entitled to vote constitutes a quorum for the transaction of business at the meeting. Votes cast electronically during the meeting or by proxy at the meeting will be tabulated by the election inspector appointed for the meeting, who will determine whether a quorum is present.