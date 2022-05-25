Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWBI   US8317541063

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

(SWBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 02:07:12 pm EDT
14.99 USD   +7.50%
02:00pGun makers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against industry
RE
04/12U.S. gun makers urge judge to throw out Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit
RE
04/12Sturm, Ruger, Smith & Wesson Among US Gunmakers to Ask Court to Dismiss Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit
MT
Gun makers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against industry

05/25/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
May 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit by a group of gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers challenging the constitutionality of a New York law that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue the industry.

U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino in Albany rejected a request by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co, to enjoin enforcement of the statute.

The ruling came a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, the latest in a spate of mass shootings, prompting renewed calls by Democrats for tougher gun regulations.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group for the firearms industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last July signed into law a measure that seeks to overcome legal hurdles that have largely shielded the industry from lawsuits related to gun violence.

The law allows firearm sellers, manufacturers and distributors to be sued by the state, cities or individuals for creating a "public nuisance" that endangers the public's safety and health.

The gun industry group argued the law wrongly imposes liability on companies operating anywhere in the country that make, sell or market guns or ammunition that are misused by criminals in New York. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. 9.04% 15.2 Delayed Quote.-21.69%
STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. 5.10% 66.885 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 863 M - -
Net income 2022 189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 634 M 634 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 238
Free-Float 59,7%
Managers and Directors
Mark P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deana L. McPherson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert L. Scott Chairman
John B. Furman Independent Director
Michael F. Golden Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.-21.69%634
POLARIS INC.-11.34%5 798
BRP INC.-19.02%5 491
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-30.18%5 146
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.49%3 798
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-51.10%3 489