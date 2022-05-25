Gun makers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against industry

May 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday threw out a
lawsuit by a group of gun manufacturers, distributors and
retailers challenging the constitutionality of a New York law
that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue
the industry.
U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino in Albany rejected a
request by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and gun
manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson and Sturm,
Ruger & Co, to enjoin enforcement of the statute.
The ruling came a day after a gunman killed 19 children and
two adults at a Texas elementary school, the latest in a spate
of mass shootings, prompting renewed calls by Democrats for
tougher gun regulations.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group for
the firearms industry, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last July
signed into law a measure that seeks to overcome legal hurdles
that have largely shielded the industry from lawsuits related to
gun violence.
The law allows firearm sellers, manufacturers and
distributors to be sued by the state, cities or individuals for
creating a "public nuisance" that endangers the public's safety
and health.
The gun industry group argued the law wrongly imposes
liability on companies operating anywhere in the country that
make, sell or market guns or ammunition that are misused by
criminals in New York.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)