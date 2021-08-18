Smith & Wesson Brands : 2021 Annual Report 5.7 MB

A SOLID FOUNDATION

FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS

As one of the most iconic ﬁrearm brands in history and now with a singular focus on servicing and taking market share in the ﬁrearms space, we couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for Smith & Wesson. We are focused on:

Taking market share

Maintaining and implementing efficient and simple, yet effective, business operations

Innovation to drive a market leading product portfolio

Returning value to stockholders

Smith & Wesson brand through a marketing driven approach in which each and every decision or action is made or taken with the long-term health and success of the Smith & Wesson brand in the forefront, focused on our unique-in-the-industryﬂexible manufacturing model that allows us to react quickly to the varying demands of our cyclical industry, and focused on reinvestment into our business with efficiency through automation - making all of our manufacturing, logistics, and back-office processes nimble, efficient, and highly effective

enabling rapid decision making and rapid response to any business environment.

This has been a historic year for our 169-year-old company, as we surpassed $1 billion for the ﬁrst time, and our strong balance sheet, the investments we continue to make in our business and iconic brand, and our best-in-class operational excellence all position Smith & Wesson very well for continued success in ﬁscal 2022 and beyond. Through it all, we will remain committed to our capital allocation strategy by being efficient stewards of capital and returning value to our stockholders.

Thank you once again to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication, our shareholders for their support, our customers for their loyalty, and our business partners for working with us to deliver an amazing year.