Smith & Wesson Brands : 2021 Annual Report 5.7 MB

Fiscal 2021 was a deﬁning year in the history of our 169-year old company Thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our dedicated employees the Smith & Wesson team was able to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic natural disasters and civil unrest while delivering record breaking ﬁnancial results. With the successful August 2020 spinoff of our outdoor products and accessories business we returned to our roots as a pure-play ﬁrearm company This renewed focus helped us drive efficiency, growth, and a simplification of the business positioning Smith & Wesson for success in the years ahead
This unprecedented year saw Smith & Wesson develop a new and exciting consumer focused marketing approach with numerous attitude and usage studies, the development of an updated easier to use website, our ﬁrst ever virtual show, and the development and launch of our new brand anthem dedicated to our core values
$1.1B2.6M
Net revenue surpassed $1B for1st time in 169-year history
Firearms Shipped
EMPOWERING AMERICANS™
Throughout our history, we've provided Americans the means to protect themselves and secure their families. This has empowered everyone across our great country to live the American lifestyle. You inspire us. You are the reason we strive every day to engineer and build the best ﬁrearms in the industry. Smith & Wesson stands for you. See our new, powerful, Brand Anthem: smith-wesson.com/ourstory.
MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
8M
Launch of GUNSMARTS™ campaign to welcome
over 8 million ﬁrst-time gun buyers
117K
M&P Shield® Plus units shipped in Q4 FY21
61%
New website launch, traffic increase vs. prior year
FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Record-breaking consumer demand for ﬁrearms, as reﬂected by adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System ("NICS") results, combined with our ability to quickly address that increase in demand, resulted in a record-setting year for the company, including:
outpaced
NICS by
28%
114%
111%
Q1 21
93%
71%
57%
45% 34%
ICSN
ICSN
-4%
Q2 21
Q3 21
NICS
Q4 21
S&W units shipped growth vs NICS growth
42.4% 34.6% $317M
EBITDAS
Cash from operations
Gross Margin
leveraged ﬂex model to
percentage of revenue
capitalize on demand surge
In recognition of these outstanding results, we have committed to share some of these proﬁts with our employees, paying:
$16.5M
Proﬁts shared with employees
Finally, in recognition of our renewed focus on stockholder
14%
Reduction in outstanding
returns, we announced our ﬁrst ever dividend and repurchased
shares since spin through
a signiﬁcant amount of outstanding shares.
share repurchase program
A SOLID FOUNDATION
FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS
As one of the most iconic ﬁrearm brands in history and now with a singular focus on servicing and taking market share in the ﬁrearms space, we couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for Smith & Wesson. We are focused on:
Taking market share
Maintaining and implementing efficient and simple, yet effective, business operations
Innovation to drive a market leading product portfolio
Returning value to stockholders
Smith & Wesson brand through a marketing driven approach in which each and every decision or action is made or taken with the long-term health and success of the Smith & Wesson brand in the forefront, focused on our unique-in-the-industryﬂexible manufacturing model that allows us to react quickly to the varying demands of our cyclical industry, and focused on reinvestment into our business with efficiency through automation - making all of our manufacturing, logistics, and back-office processes nimble, efficient, and highly effective
enabling rapid decision making and rapid response to any business environment.
This has been a historic year for our 169-year-old company, as we surpassed $1 billion for the ﬁrst time, and our strong balance sheet, the investments we continue to make in our business and iconic brand, and our best-in-class operational excellence all position Smith & Wesson very well for continued success in ﬁscal 2022 and beyond. Through it all, we will remain committed to our capital allocation strategy by being efficient stewards of capital and returning value to our stockholders.
Thank you once again to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication, our shareholders for their support, our customers for their loyalty, and our business partners for working with us to deliver an amazing year.
Mark P. Smith
Robert L. Scott
President,
Chairman of the Board
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Robert L. Scott, Chairman ™œMichael F. Golden, Vice Chairman ›Anita D. Britt, Director ™š›Fred M. Diaz, Director š›
John B. Furman, Director™šœ
Barry M. Monheit,Directoršœ
Mark P. Smith, President, Chief Executive Officer Denis G. Suggs, Director ™œ
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
Mark P. Smith
President, Chief Executive Officer
Deana L. McPherson, CPA, CGMA
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary
Susan J. Cupero
Vice President, Sales
Chief Executive Officer, Director
