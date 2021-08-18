Log in
    SWBI   US8317541063

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

(SWBI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/18 04:00:00 pm
23.31 USD   -2.63%
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : 2021 Proxy Statement 1.7 MB
PU
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : 2021 Annual Report 5.7 MB
PU
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : Proxy Card 72.3 KB
PU
Smith & Wesson Brands : 2021 Annual Report 5.7 MB

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
2021 ANNUAL REPORT

EMPOWERING AMERICANS™

2021 IN REVIEW

Fiscal 2021 was a deﬁning year in the history of our 169-year old company Thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our dedicated employees the Smith & Wesson team was able to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic natural disasters and civil unrest while delivering record breaking ﬁnancial results. With the successful August 2020 spinoff of our outdoor products and accessories business we returned to our roots as a pure-play ﬁrearm company This renewed focus helped us drive efficiency, growth, and a simplification of the business positioning Smith & Wesson for success in the years ahead

This unprecedented year saw Smith & Wesson develop a new and exciting consumer focused marketing approach with numerous attitude and usage studies, the development of an updated easier to use website, our ﬁrst ever virtual show, and the development and launch of our new brand anthem dedicated to our core values

$1.1B2.6M

Net revenue surpassed $1B for1st time in 169-year history

Firearms Shipped

EMPOWERING AMERICANS

Throughout our history, we've provided Americans the means to protect themselves and secure their families. This has empowered everyone across our great country to live the American lifestyle. You inspire us. You are the reason we strive every day to engineer and build the best ﬁrearms in the industry. Smith & Wesson stands for you. See our new, powerful, Brand Anthem: smith-wesson.com/ourstory.

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

8M

Launch of GUNSMARTS™ campaign to welcome

over 8 million ﬁrst-time gun buyers

117K

M&P Shield® Plus units shipped in Q4 FY21

61%

New website launch, traffic increase vs. prior year

FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record-breaking consumer demand for ﬁrearms, as reﬂected by adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System ("NICS") results, combined with our ability to quickly address that increase in demand, resulted in a record-setting year for the company, including:

outpaced

NICS by

28%

114%

111%

HTOWRG ICSN EDTDJUSA

Q1 21

93%

71%

57%

45% 34%

ICSN

ICSN

-4%

Q2 21

Q3 21

NICS

Q4 21

S&W units shipped growth vs NICS growth

42.4% 34.6% $317M

EBITDAS

Cash from operations

Gross Margin

leveraged ﬂex model to

percentage of revenue

capitalize on demand surge

In recognition of these outstanding results, we have committed to share some of these proﬁts with our employees, paying:

$16.5M

Proﬁts shared with employees

Finally, in recognition of our renewed focus on stockholder

14%

Reduction in outstanding

returns, we announced our ﬁrst ever dividend and repurchased

shares since spin through

a signiﬁcant amount of outstanding shares.

share repurchase program

A SOLID FOUNDATION

FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS

As one of the most iconic ﬁrearm brands in history and now with a singular focus on servicing and taking market share in the ﬁrearms space, we couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for Smith & Wesson. We are focused on:

  • Taking market share
  • Maintaining and implementing efficient and simple, yet effective, business operations
  • Innovation to drive a market leading product portfolio
  • Returning value to stockholders

Smith & Wesson brand through a marketing driven approach in which each and every decision or action is made or taken with the long-term health and success of the Smith & Wesson brand in the forefront, focused on our unique-in-the-industryﬂexible manufacturing model that allows us to react quickly to the varying demands of our cyclical industry, and focused on reinvestment into our business with efficiency through automation - making all of our manufacturing, logistics, and back-office processes nimble, efficient, and highly effective

  • enabling rapid decision making and rapid response to any business environment.

This has been a historic year for our 169-year-old company, as we surpassed $1 billion for the ﬁrst time, and our strong balance sheet, the investments we continue to make in our business and iconic brand, and our best-in-class operational excellence all position Smith & Wesson very well for continued success in ﬁscal 2022 and beyond. Through it all, we will remain committed to our capital allocation strategy by being efficient stewards of capital and returning value to our stockholders.

Thank you once again to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication, our shareholders for their support, our customers for their loyalty, and our business partners for working with us to deliver an amazing year.

Mark P. Smith

Robert L. Scott

President,

Chairman of the Board

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert L. Scott, Chairman ™œ Michael F. Golden, Vice Chairman Anita D. Britt, Director ™š› Fred M. Diaz, Director š›

John B. Furman, Director ™šœ

Barry M. Monheit, Director šœ

Mark P. Smith, President, Chief Executive Officer Denis G. Suggs, Director ™œ

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Mark P. Smith

President, Chief Executive Officer

Deana L. McPherson, CPA, CGMA

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary

Susan J. Cupero

Vice President, Sales

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Email: investorrelations@smith-wesson.com

TRANSFER AGENT

Issuer Direct Corporation

Julie Felix

1981 East Murray Holladay Rd., Suite 100 Salt Lake City, Utah 84117

(801) 272-9294 Ext. 711

Audit Committee

š Compensation Committee

ESG Committee

œ Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee

Chief Executive Officer, Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
