Smith & Wesson Brands : 2021 Proxy Statement 1.7 MB

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, will be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, September 27, 2021. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting of stockholders. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, vote, and submit your questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held for the following purposes:
These items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement accompanying this notice.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the meeting and vote electronically during the meeting. To assure your representation at the meeting, however, you are urged to vote by proxy as soon as possible over the Internet as instructed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or, if you receive paper copies of the proxy materials by mail, you can also vote by telephone or by mail by following the instructions on the proxy card. You may vote electronically during the meeting even if you have previously given your proxy.
VOTING AND
OTHER MATTERS
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
2100 Roosevelt Avenue
Springfield, Massachusetts 01104
PROXY STATEMENT
General
The enclosed proxy is being solicited on behalf of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, by our Board of Directors for use at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, September 27, 2021, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in this proxy statement and in the accompanying notice. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.
In accordance with rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, that allow companies to furnish their proxy materials over the Internet, we are mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials instead of a paper copy of our proxy statement and our 2021 Annual Report to most of our stockholders. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions on how to access those documents and vote over the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also contains instructions on how to request a paper copy of our proxy materials, including our proxy statement, our 2021 Annual Report, and a form of proxy card. We believe this process will allow us to provide our stockholders the information they need in a more timely manner, while reducing the environmental impact and lowering our costs of printing and delivering the proxy materials.
These proxy solicitation materials were first released on or about August 18, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on September 27, 2021. These proxy materials, which include the notice of annual meeting, this proxy statement, and our 2021 Annual Report for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, are available atwww.proxyvote.com.
How Does the Board of Directors Recommend That You Vote
The Board of Directors recommends that you vote as follows:
FOR the election of each of the nominee directors (Proposal One);
