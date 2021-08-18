Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWBI   US8317541063

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

(SWBI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/18 04:00:00 pm
23.31 USD   -2.63%
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : 2021 Proxy Statement 1.7 MB
PU
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : 2021 Annual Report 5.7 MB
PU
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : Proxy Card 72.3 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smith & Wesson Brands : 2021 Proxy Statement 1.7 MB

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

2021 NOTICE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL MEETING OF

STOCKHOLDERS

Date:

Time:

Location:

Tuesday,

12pm Eastern Time

www.virtualshareholderme

September 27, 2021

eting.com/SWBI2021

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, will be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, September 27, 2021. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting of stockholders. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, vote, and submit your questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held for the following purposes:

PROPOSAL

RECOMMENDED

VOTE

1

To elect directors to serve until our next annual meeting of stockholders and until

FOR

their successors are elected and qualified.

2

To provide a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of our named

FOR

executive officers for fiscal 2021 ("say-on-pay").

To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP, an independent registered

3

public accounting firm, as the independent registered public accountant of our

FOR

company for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022.

4

To approve our 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

FOR

5

To vote upon a stockholder proposal, if properly presented at the meeting.

AGAINST

To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any

6

adjournment or postponement thereof.

These items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement accompanying this notice.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the meeting and vote electronically during the meeting. To assure your representation at the meeting, however, you are urged to vote by proxy as soon as possible over the Internet as instructed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or, if you receive paper copies of the proxy materials by mail, you can also vote by telephone or by mail by following the instructions on the proxy card. You may vote electronically during the meeting even if you have previously given your proxy.

Sincerely,

Deana L. McPherson

Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer,

Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary

Springfield, Massachusetts August 18, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

VOTING AND OTHER MATTERS

COMPANY UPDATES

PROPOSAL ONE - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS

  • PROPOSAL TWO - ADVISORY VOTE ON

5

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ("SAY-ON-

PAY")

69

  • PROPOSAL THREE - RATIFICATION OF

13

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT

REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

72

20

PROPOSAL FOUR - APPROVAL OF OUR 2021

38

EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN

74

39

PROPOSAL FIVE - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL

79

61

DEADLINES FOR RECEIPT OF STOCKHOLDER

85

63

PROPOSALS

HOUSEHOLDING OF PROXY MATERIALS

88

64

OTHER MATTERS

89

65

APPENDIX A ADJUSTED EBITDAS

A-1

APPENDIX B 2021 EMPLOYEE STOCK

66

PURCHASE PLAN

B-1

68

VOTING AND

OTHER MATTERS

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

Springfield, Massachusetts 01104

PROXY STATEMENT

General

The enclosed proxy is being solicited on behalf of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, by our Board of Directors for use at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, September 27, 2021, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in this proxy statement and in the accompanying notice. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

In accordance with rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, that allow companies to furnish their proxy materials over the Internet, we are mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials instead of a paper copy of our proxy statement and our 2021 Annual Report to most of our stockholders. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions on how to access those documents and vote over the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also contains instructions on how to request a paper copy of our proxy materials, including our proxy statement, our 2021 Annual Report, and a form of proxy card. We believe this process will allow us to provide our stockholders the information they need in a more timely manner, while reducing the environmental impact and lowering our costs of printing and delivering the proxy materials.

These proxy solicitation materials were first released on or about August 18, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on September 27, 2021. These proxy materials, which include the notice of annual meeting, this proxy statement, and our 2021 Annual Report for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, are available at www.proxyvote.com.

How Does the Board of Directors Recommend That You Vote

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote as follows:

  • FOR the election of each of the nominee directors (Proposal One);

2021 Proxy Statement I 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : 2021 Proxy Statement 1.7 MB
PU
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : 2021 Annual Report 5.7 MB
PU
04:44pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS : Proxy Card 72.3 KB
PU
04:06pSMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Release and Co..
PR
07/02SMITH & WESSON BRANDS : Firearm Makers' Shares Slide Amid NICS Fall in June
MT
06/30SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SWBI) added to Russell Microcap Growth In..
CI
06/25SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SWBI) dropped from Russell Microcap Value..
CI
06/25SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SWBI) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.(NASDAQGS : SWBI) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 031 M - -
Net income 2022 216 M - -
Net cash 2022 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,22x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 238
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,94 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark P. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deana L. McPherson Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Robert L. Scott Chairman
John B. Furman Independent Director
Barry M. Monheit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.34.87%1 149
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.42.75%8 549
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION38.13%7 934
POLARIS INC.35.28%7 809
BRP INC.24.84%6 979
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.24.63%6 416