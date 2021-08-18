Smith & Wesson Brands : 2021 Proxy Statement 1.7 MB

VOTING AND

OTHER MATTERS

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

Springfield, Massachusetts 01104

PROXY STATEMENT

General

The enclosed proxy is being solicited on behalf of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation, by our Board of Directors for use at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, September 27, 2021, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in this proxy statement and in the accompanying notice. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

In accordance with rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, that allow companies to furnish their proxy materials over the Internet, we are mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials instead of a paper copy of our proxy statement and our 2021 Annual Report to most of our stockholders. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions on how to access those documents and vote over the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also contains instructions on how to request a paper copy of our proxy materials, including our proxy statement, our 2021 Annual Report, and a form of proxy card. We believe this process will allow us to provide our stockholders the information they need in a more timely manner, while reducing the environmental impact and lowering our costs of printing and delivering the proxy materials.

These proxy solicitation materials were first released on or about August 18, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting To Be Held on September 27, 2021. These proxy materials, which include the notice of annual meeting, this proxy statement, and our 2021 Annual Report for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, are available at www.proxyvote.com.

How Does the Board of Directors Recommend That You Vote

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote as follows: