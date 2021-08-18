Smith & Wesson Brands : Proxy Card 72.3 KB

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:

The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.

D58038-[TBD]

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

September 27, 2021

The undersigned stockholder of SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), hereby acknowledges receipt of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement of the Company, each dated August 18, 2021, and hereby appoints Mark P. Smith and Deana L. McPherson, and each of them, proxies and attorneys-in-fact, with full power to each of substitution, on behalf and in the name of the undersigned, to represent the undersigned at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company, to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, and to vote all shares of the Company's Common Stock that the undersigned would be entitled to vote if then and there personally present, on the matters set forth on the reverse side.

This Proxy will be voted as directed or, if no contrary direction is indicated, will be voted FOR the election of the nominee directors; FOR the say-on-pay proposal; FOR the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accountant of the Company; FOR Approval of 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan; AGAINST the stockholder proposal; and as said proxies deem advisable on such other matters as may come before the meeting.

A majority of such proxies or substitutes as shall be present and shall act at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof (or if only one shall be present and act, then that one) shall have and may exercise all of the powers of said proxies hereunder.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF THE NOMINEE DIRECTORS, "FOR" THE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL, "FOR" THE RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS THE INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2022, "FOR" APPROVAL OF 2021 EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN, AND "AGAINST" THE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL.

PLEASE MARK, SIGN, DATE, AND RETURN THIS PROXY CARD

PROMPTLY USING THE ENCLOSED REPLY ENVELOPE.