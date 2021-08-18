Smith & Wesson Brands : Proxy Card 72.3 KB

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. 2100 ROOSEVELT AVENUE SPRINGFIELD, MA 01104
VOTE BY INTERNET
Before The Meeting - Go towww.proxyvote.com
Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.
During The Meeting- Go towww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021
You may attend the meeting via the Internet and vote during the meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow available and follow the instructions.
VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903
Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.
VOTE BY MAIL
Mark, sign, and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.
TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:
D58037-[TBD]
KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS
THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.
DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
For Withhold
For All
To withhold authority to vote for any individual
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR
All
All
Except
nominee(s), mark "For All Except" and write the
number(s) of the nominee(s) on the line below.
the following:
1. PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:
!
!
!
To elect as directors all of the nominees listed
below to serve until our next annual meeting of
stockholders and until their successors are elected
and qualified:
Nominees:
01)
Robert L. Scott
05)
John B. Furman
02)
Michael F. Golden
06)
Barry M. Monheit
03)
Anita D. Britt
07)
Mark P. Smith
04)
Fred M. Diaz
08)
Denis G. Suggs
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:
PROPOSAL 2: To provide a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers for fiscal 2021 ("say-on-pay").
PROPOSAL 3: To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as the independent registered public accountant of our company for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022.
PROPOSAL 4: To approve 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
Please email address changes or comments to: investorrelations@smith-wesson.com.
For Against Abstain
! ! !
! ! !
! ! !
The Board of Directors recommends you vote AGAINST the following proposal:
5. PROPOSAL 5: A stockholder proposal, if properly presented at the meeting.
and upon such matters which may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
The shares represented by this proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein by the undersigned stockholder(s). If no directions are made, this proxy will be voted FOR all directors, FOR proposals 2, 3, 4 and AGAINST proposal 5. If any other matters properly come before the meeting, the persons named in this proxy will vote in their discretion.
For Against Abstain
! ! !
NOTE: Please sign exactly as your name or names appear(s) on this proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee, or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]
Date
Signature (Joint Owners)
Date
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:
The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.
D58038-[TBD]
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
September 27, 2021
The undersigned stockholder of SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), hereby acknowledges receipt of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement of the Company, each dated August 18, 2021, and hereby appoints Mark P. Smith and Deana L. McPherson, and each of them, proxies and attorneys-in-fact, with full power to each of substitution, on behalf and in the name of the undersigned, to represent the undersigned at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company, to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time, online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWBI2021 and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, and to vote all shares of the Company's Common Stock that the undersigned would be entitled to vote if then and there personally present, on the matters set forth on the reverse side.
This Proxy will be voted as directed or, if no contrary direction is indicated, will be voted FOR the election of the nominee directors; FOR the say-on-pay proposal; FOR the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accountant of the Company; FOR Approval of 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan; AGAINST the stockholder proposal; and as said proxies deem advisable on such other matters as may come before the meeting.
A majority of such proxies or substitutes as shall be present and shall act at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof (or if only one shall be present and act, then that one) shall have and may exercise all of the powers of said proxies hereunder.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF THE NOMINEE DIRECTORS, "FOR" THE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL, "FOR" THE RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS THE INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2022, "FOR" APPROVAL OF 2021 EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN, AND "AGAINST" THE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL.
PLEASE MARK, SIGN, DATE, AND RETURN THIS PROXY CARD
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:09 UTC.